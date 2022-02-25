The city of Decatur lacks a consistent policy on how it provides sewer access to those annexing into the city, a fact a councilman argued was on display in a council vote last week to provide a free sewer bore under U.S. 31 for an auto dealer.
Champion of Decatur annexed its 7.1 acres into Decatur on Jan. 3. The business is planning for an expansion so it needs sewer, but the sewer line is on the east side of the highway and Champion is on west side, said Blake McAnally of Pugh Wright McAnally engineering firm.
McAnally said the sewer bore will cost the city $300,000 to $350,000. The council, with Carlton McMasters absent, voted 3-1 in favor of the expenditure.
Councilman Billy Jackson voted against the proposal. He said he thought individual businesses usually have to pay for a sewer bore, and City Attorney Herman Marks said, “It’s been done both ways.”
“(Champion's) wanting to tap into this so they can expand; why is the city paying for this?” Jackson said at Monday's meeting.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city “is thrilled Champion is willing to annex into the city, grow their business and with that we can enjoy the revenue that comes with that so we would like to help them with their sewer.”
Champion was generating a 0.5% sales tax for the city on cars it sold when it was just outside the city in the police jurisdiction. The tax revenue doubles to 1% with its entrance into the city.
Bowling said paying for the Champion sewer bore isn’t an incentive to come into the city but it is a way to grow the city.
“A lot of cities around us use sewer for growth. We hear that a lot lately,” Bowling said. “We don’t offer other incentives. This is a way to get sewer for development that initiates revenues.”
Jackson disagreed with the mayor, saying the sewer bore is a way to incentivize Champion’s move into the city. He contended this is another example of the City Council giving special treatment to certain people.
“In my mind, you can’t do it for one person and not another,” Jackson said. “The decision on who gets sewer bore is inconsistent at best. We are a special-interest council.”
Jackson called the city’s decisions on who gets sewer or a sewer bore a “double standard” because city leaders are willing to give sewer to businesses for growth but not to residents who don’t have sewer.
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said automotive dealerships like Champion are one of the highest tax revenue producers in the business sector.
“We will do quite well in the deal,” Bowling said. “There’s a lot of automotive transactions in a month.”
McMasters said after the meeting that sewer bore requests like Champion’s don’t occur very often. This is the first in his 16 months on the council. However, he said Decatur could get more requests because of the growth the city is experiencing now in areas like Burningtree, Modaus Road Southwest and Limestone County.
“There are several pockets — which are pretty spread out — where they will want sewer to come into the city,” McMasters said.
McMasters said he thinks the Champion deal “will pay for itself very quickly.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said the decision on who gets a sewer bore has been inconsistent but he “will always be pretty consistent” in his decisions.
“I’ll support (the city paying for sewer access) if there’s an opportunity to bring in tax revenue by bringing in a development that exceeds the cost of the sewer,” Ladner said.
For example, Ladner said he would support a sewer extension for a new large subdivision.
“A residential subdivision would provide hundreds of houses and some of the return wouldn’t be direct because those residents will spend on groceries, gas and many other indirect items that bring in tax revenues,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he doesn’t think there needs to be an ordinance or resolution that sets out the requirements for receiving the sewer bore benefit.
“We will just look at it on a case-by-case basis,” Ladner said.
