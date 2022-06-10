Old Decatur Historic District resident David Kennedy said he hasn’t decided whether to sue the city following a City Council decision that would make him tear down a retaining wall he erected in defiance of preservation directives.
The council voted 3-1 this week to uphold a Historic Preservation Commission decision that the brick wall violates historic district standards in city ordinances and can't remain at his 411 Walnut St. N.E. home. The commission said Kennedy continually ignored stop-work orders on the wall.
Allen Stover, city Community Development manager, said Wednesday the council decision would require Kennedy to tear down all of the wall.
City Attorney Herman Marks said Kennedy’s only recourse is to file a lawsuit in Morgan County Circuit Court.
Kennedy said he talked to some attorneys before Monday’s appeal to the council, but he hasn’t hired one.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Kennedy said Thursday.
Walnut Street Southeast is in the Old Decatur Historic District, one of the two oldest subdivisions in the city. With most of its Northeast Decatur homes built in the late 1800s or early 1900s, the neighborhood is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. An Old Decatur sign refers to the 411 Walnut St. property as the "Cartwright home" and says the house was built in 1900.
Residents of the district can do any renovations they want in the interior of their homes but exterior changes require permission of the Historic Preservation Commission, a seven-member board appointed by the City Council.
Kennedy built a retaining wall last year around his front yard after a tree in his yard fell and damaged his previous 12-inch cement retaining wall. His new brick wall is 15 inches tall in most places but about 50 inches high on the east end of his front yard.
The retaining wall is needed to control the water drainage in his yard, he said in his first council hearing in February.
The Historic Preservation Commission granted Kennedy a certificate of appropriateness in June 2021 for rebuilding the wall as it was. The COA is a permit required for updates to the exterior of a home in a historic district.
Caroline Swope, city historic district program coordinator, said the standards usually don’t allow a wall at all in the front yard, but the commission allowed Kennedy “to put back in the wall as it was since they felt like he made a mistake in removing it.”
They OK'd using brick instead of cement and the wall could be 12 inches tall and one brick deep, Swope said.
Assistant City Attorney Ruth Priest said in this week's hearing that Kennedy went beyond what the Historical Commission approved in the certificate of appropriateness. Kennedy then acknowledged that parts of the wall are taller than what is allowed.
Kennedy went before the commission four times and the City Council twice. The council suggested during Kennedy's February hearing that he and the commission find a compromise.
Old Decatur is in Councilman Kyle Pike’s District 2, and he said he emphasized after the first council hearing and in conversations with Kennedy that he wanted a compromise.
“For over a year now we’ve been trying to get a COA approved and, from what I saw, you (Kennedy) did not submit anything that had any real changes,” Pike said. “It’s time to move this forward.”
Swope said his application for another COA showed he didn’t change anything from what he did last summer.
Kennedy said he spent about $6,200 tearing down four new columns in the wall, but Swope said what he has now “isn’t anything that would ever be approved.”
Priest said Kennedy repeatedly ignored stop-work orders from the city.
“He spent a large amount of money building a large brick wall, ignored a stop-work order and was in direct conflict with the city ordinance,” Priest said.
Kennedy denied that he ignored work orders, but then acknowledged he told his brick mason to make changes to the wall and recently planted “tropical plants” in the front yard because it was the planting season for them.
However, Stover said he told Kennedy just last week that the stop-work order means he “can’t do anything (in his front yard) but mow the grass.”
Established Feb. 5, 1990, Old Decatur is a locally designated historic district that’s subject to historic overlay zoning, which Priest said is the same as regular zoning districts that are used throughout the city. This district has a R-3H zoning.
Priest said homeowners in the historic district “rely on the Historic Preservation Commission to make sure the value and the integrity of these neighborhoods are maintained."
Kennedy now owns three homes in the Historic District, including a May 17 purchase of a Cherry Street Northeast home, and he’s lived in the district since 1990.
“He knew what he’s getting into and he knows the rules,” Priest said. “He failed to follow the guidelines, jeopardizing the other homeowners’ investments in their properties. They could potentially lose a historic designation, which would cause a loss in property values.”
Priest told the City Council that “not upholding the HPC’s decision would undermine its authority.”
--
Other walls
Kennedy argued that the enforcement of the historic district standard has been inconsistent because there are a number of homes in the Historic District with brick retaining walls. A home across the street from him on Walnut has a similar brick wall that was built a number of years ago.
“There are 255 homes in Old Decatur and 78 of them have some type of wall in some form or fashion,” Kennedy said. “There has to be some precedence set. Seventy-eight homes can have one but mine cannot?”
Kennedy said other people were given up to a year to get back into compliance and he was given only two weeks.
“I just get all kind of mixed messages from this board,” Kennedy said.
Priest said those walls were built before the 1990 formation of the historic district, but Kennedy countered that some were built just recently.
“One on Cherry Street was built in the past 10 years, and there are others built in the past three years," he said. "Every home on this street has some sort of a retaining wall.”
Stover said the city hired Swope in 2019 “because there were COAs not being followed” and she was needed to help the HPC enforced the historic district standards.
“There could have been some walls built since then, but they were not approved by the commission,” Stover said.
Kennedy’s position received support from Councilman Hunter Pepper, who cast the only vote against upholding the HPC decision.
Pepper said he voted no “because everyone in that neighborhood has a wall. There are some things that don’t look right, but everybody else has something kind of similar to his. What’s the big deal? I don’t see why he can’t have his wall.”
Pepper said he knows Kennedy “violated the law but I don’t see why we can’t change that law.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he thought Stover “did a good job of explaining” that some people did things they weren’t supposed to do and Swope was needed to stop these actions.
“Really what we’re here to talk about is what’s in your yard and not everybody else’s,” Ladner told Kennedy in the hearing. “We don’t need people building outside of the city’s standards.”
