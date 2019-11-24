Disputes among Decatur City Council members as to whether they should hire an administrator over all departments or just some, or whether the city is too top-heavy as it is, are increasingly embroiled in uncertainty surrounding a 5-year-old lawsuit demanding that the city appoint a city manager and drop the mayor to part time.
In an effort to better understand the status of the lawsuit filed by Gary Voketz, Council President Paige Bibbee asked City Attorney Herman Marks to schedule a status update with George Royer, the attorney representing the city in the lawsuit. A called meeting has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 4. The City Council will then go into executive session for Royer's update on the lawsuit aimed at forcing the city to implement the city manager form of government approved by Decatur voters in 2010.
Voketz attorney Carl Cole has said his client is willing to negotiate a settlement but, so far, city attorneys haven't been willing to hold mediation talks.
Competing views on the city government hierarchy erupted into a disagreement in a council meeting last week when Councilman Chuck Ard made a motion to hire a search firm to find candidates to replace Wally Terry, who soon will retire as the city's director of development. Councilwoman Kristi Hill seconded the motion, but Bibbee wanted a one-week delay in the contract with GovHR, which would cost the city $22,000 plus expenses. Ard refused to amend his motion.
Councilmen Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby said they don’t want to fill the position, and Bibbee joined them in rejecting the contract in a 3-2 vote.
Uncertainty over the Voketz lawsuit did not prevent the council from plowing forward Monday with a work session aimed at reshuffling the city's organizational chart, despite disagreements over how many chiefs are too many.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told the council that it needs to adjust its organizational chart so the city can more efficiently meet Decatur’s needs.
Sandlin said the city reductions during the mid-2000s led to fewer employees while the “level of services expected from residents increased.” However, Sandlin said financial times are better and growth is on the horizon so she believes it’s time to revisit the organizational chart.
The current chart is a flat one with 11 directors and an administrative assistant answering directly to the mayor.
Sandlin included a communications specialist in the mayor’s office in all of her charts. The council funded this position in the fiscal 2020 budget and the Personnel Board voted to recommended filling the new position, but it must be approved by the council. The salary range approved by the Personnel Board is $58,153 to $88,487.
“We need to be consistent,” Sandlin said. “The mayor is the CEO, but the city never elects a mayor to consistent terms."
Decatur has not had a mayor win consecutive terms since Bill Dukes won five straight elections, between 1976 and 1992.
Sandlin also stressed that it's inefficient to have 11 directors answering to the mayor.
"We also need to broaden the span of supervision with fewer people answering to one person,” she said.
Sandlin presented a proposed organizational chart that adds a chief operating officer over five operational departments while six administrative departments would report directly to the mayor.
“Business practice says the span of supervision should be five to seven people,” Sandlin said. “If you look at Wally Terry’s span (as director of development), that’s a lot of responsibility when it comes to organization effectiveness.”
The director of development oversees the Community Development, Engineering, Planning, and Building departments.
Jackson disagreed with Sandlin. He said the current organizational chart works because the city residents vote every four years for the mayor that they want to run the city.
“This is an effort to cut his responsibilities and power,” Jackson said.
Sandlin said they’re not trying to cut the mayor’s power. The proposal is about spreading out the load and becoming more efficient.
Kirby said he and some residents believe the city is too top-heavy, especially when it’s having trouble hiring lower-level employees like backhoe operators.
Ard and Bibbee said adding a chief operating office, city administrator or city manager would take some of the politics out of city government.
“The mayor would still be over everybody,” Ard said.
But Jackson said he believes it adds more politics because the city manager or administrator would answer to an elected council “that could remove him at any time.”
