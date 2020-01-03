The Decatur City Council was unable to meet for lack of a quorum Friday afternoon.
Council President Paige Bibbee and Councilman Chuck Ard were the only members to show up for the called meeting on the city’s financial services contract.
The contract, initially approved in 1992, runs through April 6. The City Council must give Joe Jolly and Co. a 90-day notice if it plans to cancel the contract.
Bibbee said the resolution to cancel the city’s financial advisory contract will be added to Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting agenda.
(1) comment
WOW. Just WOW
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.