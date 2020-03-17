A split City Council voted Monday morning to offer the Decatur Youth Services director’s job to educator Richard Collie, bypassing internal candidate Lemzel Johnson.
Council President Paige Bibbee sided with members Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby in selecting Collie, who serves as coordinator of student inclusion at Athens State University.
Councilman Chuck Ard and Kristi Hill voted against Jackson’s motion to hire Collie.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin will now negotiate a contract with Collie. The advertised pay range for DYS director is $70,854 to $107,812 annually.
Jackson said he preferred Collie because he felt the Chicago native’s background would help the 53-year-old relate better with the at-risk students Youth Services serves.
During his second interview last week, Collie said he was raised by his grandmother. He said he didn’t finish high school, dropped out of college and then went back to college to earn his degree for his grandmother.
“He (Collie) wears a token around his neck that reminds him that some people said he would never amount to anything,” Jackson said. “This is the kind of thing that can help him relate with our target kids because many of them have been told they will never amount to anything.”
Kirby said Collie “came out of nowhere” during the interview process.
“Most of the finalists could have done the job,” Kirby said. “Mr. Johnson’s second interview wasn’t as strong, and I thought Mr. Collie just came on real strong.”
Bruce Jones retired Jan. 31 as Youth Services’ only director in its 25 years. He created DYS in 1994 to help at-risk youth and aid the city in fighting the growth of gangs and violence. The program helps close to 1,500 students annually.
---
Different experiences
Jones hired Johnson just under 12 months ago as lead programs coordinator, and Ard said he preferred Johnson because of this experience.
“Lemzel had the time of service in the position and that gave him a much better knowledge on what to expect with DYS,” Ard said. “I believe he should have been allowed to continue as director and he would have done a better job.”
Ard said he thinks Collie “is a very polished individual,” but most of his experience has been on the college level. Collie graduated from Oakwood College in Huntsville. After a year as the Huntsville Housing Authority’s youth and family services coordinator, he has spent the last decade in education.
He worked seven years as director of student support services at Drake State Community College, a year as a lead adviser at Oakwood and he’s been at Athens State for nine months.
Johnson said he moved back to Decatur because it was his understanding he would succeed Jones as DYS director. He told the City Council during his interview that he would likely leave because he could not afford to support his family of four on his $49,000 annual salary.
---
'Dynamic duo'
Bibbee said she liked both men, and she asked Sandlin to talk to Johnson about how much of a salary increase he would need to stay on as lead programs supervisor. Any increase would need approval from the Personnel Board and the council.
She pointed out that both were candidates last year for the lead programs supervisor position, and Johnson was hired.
“Lemzel is excellent at programs and, under Mr. Jackson’s questioning in the interview, he admitted his strong point isn’t getting out into the community,” Bibbee said. “I think Collie’s strong point may be dealing with the public. Decatur Youth Services would benefit greatly from the combination of them both.”
Hill said she thinks both candidates "are highly capable for the DYS position." She said would have liked to have seen Johnson "have the opportunity to lead and consider Mr. Collie as assistant director/coordinator. I do agree with Council President Bibbee that both gentlemen would be a dynamic duo working for our youth."
Johnson said Monday afternoon he is willing to talk with the city, but he will need time to reevaluate and look at the situation with his family.
"Am I leaving in two weeks? Probably not," Johnson said. "But we need to look at things like my son is in school and our finances."
Collie’s answer during the second interview that “ ‘sometimes you have to be a good No. 2 to be a good No. 1,’ ” sold her on his selection, Bibbee said.
“It showed he’s willing to do the grunt work and back up his employees when necessary,” Bibbee said.
Collie, who was not available for comment, said during the public interview two weeks ago that the DYS director’s job is attractive because the changing of the guard is “an excellent moment to prove my leadership skills."
“I see Youth Services as being like a house with a good foundation and good bones,” Collie said. “It can use some updating to move it to the next level and make it more modern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.