The Decatur City Council interviewed its apparent choice for fire chief, Division Chief Tracy Thornton, and Fire Marshal Jason Jones this morning for just over an hour.
Council members voiced support for Thornton last week as he was the only person nominated by three members for an interview.
The other two then joined the majority, and the council has a called meeting set for 4:45 p.m. to make the promotion permanent.
Thornton has been sharing the chief’s duties with Trent Putnam since Tony Grande left in December.
The council also chose to interview the other internal applicant, Jones, despite their support for Thornton.
Thornton, 47, is an Ardmore resident and a father of four. He has been with Decatur Fire & Rescue since 1999.
Jones, 44, is a Hillsboro resident with two children. He joined the department in 2002.
