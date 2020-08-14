The tumultuous six-month process of hiring a director of Decatur Youth Services continued Thursday as the City Council interviewed two new candidates for the position and reopened the application period.
Council President Paige Bibbee said she wanted to reopen the application period because Brandon Watkins and Murphy Brown, the two candidates interviewing, had informed council members they were told not to apply during the initial application period that produced five candidates in February.
The council voted 4-1 Thursday to extend the application period seven days until midnight next Thursday.
The council then heard from Watkins, who told how his background as an at-risk child had prepared him for the Youth Services position, and Brown, who promoted his experience as a social worker and businessman.
Bibbee said she did not know who told them someone else had been chosen for the position and that they should not apply.
“Someone higher than me told them not to apply, and if that’s so, we don’t need that type of corruption,” Bibbee said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said it’s disappointing that someone was discouraging people from applying.
“Personally, I believe this was very political,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, we’re letting politics stand in the way of finding quality candidates.”
Thursday's interviews were the latest attempt to replace Bruce Jones, who retired in January as DYS executive director.
Lemzel Johnson was hired in spring 2019 as lead programs director by Jones, who intended to make him heir apparent. However, the council chose to open up the position for applications.
The council narrowed its original list of five candidates to two finalists and in March interviewed Johnson and Richard Collie of Athens State University. Collie was the top selection of the council majority, but he turned down the city three times during salary negotiations.
A motion to hire Johnson then failed to get a council majority in May. Johnson has been functioning as interim director since March.
Bibbee and Jackson said they now would like to make a choice Aug. 21.
“We will adjust if we get any late applicants on Aug. 21,” Bibbee said.
Councilman Chuck Ard cast the lone vote against the resolution to extend the application period to next Thursday “because I think we’re rushing the decision.”
In the first interview of the morning, Watkins, 47, focused on his background as an at-risk kid. He said growing up in Northwest Decatur he was the same type of troubled teen as many DYS clients.
“I was that kid in the middle of gang violence,” Watkins said. “My mom is happy I’m making headlines for something good like this instead of for committing some crime.”
Watkins said he turned his life around, graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is a father of three successful children. He worked for DYS for 17 years before going to work for Decatur City Schools, where he now works in the Center for Alternatives to Suspension and Expulsion.
Watkins said he started a number of DYS’ programs and thought he was on track to replace longtime director Jones until the school job came open. He said Youth Services needs a plan to offset the schools' increased reliance on virtual education by going into children’s homes more.
He said DYS needs more community involvement, too.
Brown, 64, said he suggested in the early 1990s to then-Mayor Bill Dukes that Decatur start a youth services program like the one in Huntsville. Dukes got the program approved, but Brown said circumstances kept him from applying to be the first director.
Brown worked in multiple hospitals and health care agencies during his career. He was hired as director of marketing for Decatur Morgan Home Health Care in Decatur, but his job ended in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also has owned multiple restaurants. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Troy University and a master’s degree from the University of Alabama. Both degrees were in social work.
Brown said he would be a good fit “because I personally know everything that can go on with a child.” He said a child can be sick, be abusing drugs, have depression, have developmental disorder or have a bad home life.
“Juvenile diabetes will make a person do crazy things,” Brown said. “And some of their parents are just messed up.”
Brown said he dealt with substance abuse while working at Bradford Health Services and participated in counseling sessions.
As a restaurant owner, Brown said he got experience in managing a business. While owning the now-closed Church’s Chicken restaurant on West Moulton Street, he said he learned lessons about managing employees.
“I hired some thugs there, and they tried to steal from me,” Brown said.
Using one of many surveillance cameras, he said he caught one employee stealing from him.
“I should have fired her,” Brown said. “But I worked with her and she became one of my best employees.”
Mr. Jackson it has been political from the start, and your right in the middle of that. it was to be your candidate and no one else, and here we are again. Your candidate, a second one. We have a man that came in second, is good enough to be the interim director, but ignored. This is just another Decatur city council debacle, just like let's see why aren't we interviewing for the Fire chief position??
