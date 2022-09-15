Decatur city employees will likely receive a 6% annual raise, but an additional $900,000 in proposed market pay adjustments will not be a part of the fiscal 2023 budget, the council indicated Monday.
Last week, a split council rejected a recommendation for a 6% cost-of-living raise along with adjustments in some job classifications' pay to reflect market wages. The recommendation from Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin and the Personnel Board was designed to ensure that every city employee makes at least 95% of the market rate among north Alabama municipalities.
Sandlin did a market study that shows Decatur city employees are behind in comparison with Athens, Cullman, Madison and Hartselle. Her recommended market adjustments assumed nearby cities would grant 4% raises this year.
With the market adjustments, Sandlin's recommendation would have cost $2.9 million annually. Without the adjustments, the 6% raises will add $2 million to the yearly city budget, Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said at Monday’s called work session.
Councilmen Carlton McMasters and Hunter Pepper supported the original recommendation last week and continue to support the 6% raise. Councilman Kyle Pike had opposed the original plan but shifted Monday to support a 6% COLA, giving the raise majority support on the five-member council.
“This plan is different from the original proposal, which I thought was too aggressive,” Pike said. “This plan does put 95% of the positions within (10%) of market, which will help with most of the jobs that we’re having trouble filling.”
Sandlin said only nine positions would be less than 90% of the market in their specific job with the 6% raise and no adjustments to the merit pay scale.
Councilman Billy Jackson continued to push a 3% cost-of-living raise and an additional one-time 3% pay increase that he said would give the city flexibility to deal with economic concerns in the future. Council President Jacob Ladner said he prefers a 3% COLA with market increases for just the positions that lag behind market pay and the city is struggling to fill.
Pike said he also supports a a suggestion Sandlin made Monday that the Personnel Board could start a new employee at a higher step in positions the city is struggling to fill.
McMasters and Pepper said they think the 6% raise is needed to keep Decatur competitive.
“With neighboring cities, we are lagging behind and 6% would be a proactive step,” McMasters said.
Pepper pointed out that while Decatur is considering a 6% raise, the Morgan County Commission approved a 5% raise and Huntsville is considering a 5% raise.
'How can I compete?'
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said his firefighters start at about $38,000 and, even with the 6% raise, Huntsville, Madison and Athens would still pay more than Decatur.
“I have three open positions with no applications right now,” Thornton said. “Huntsville is considering a 5% increase and they’re already getting paid more. How can I compete with that?”
He recently lost two people to Muscle Shoals, the fire chief added.
“I don’t know what to do,” Thornton said.
Thornton said 800 to 900 people used to apply during open application periods and only 43 applied during a recent open period.
“Only 17 people passed the physical agility test,” Thornton said.
Police Chief Todd Pinion said his department's openings were up to 32 in December and dropped to 16 this spring, but they're back up to 27 now.
Ladner said he would only support a smaller pay raise with what he called a “targeted approach,” but Sandlin said this approach “creates compression” in the city’s merit-step system.
“We would have some superiors in some positions in the same pay grade as their employees, or senior employees making less than junior employees,” Sandlin said. “This creates emotional issues.”
Demeester said the flat COLA makes it easier to deal with employee pay.
Jackson said he is concerned that the council will give employees too much of a raise and the economy will take a downturn. He said his proposal keeps the city on track with the market while protecting it.
“I remember when the city had to lay people off and consolidate departments. I don’t want to go through that again,” Jackson said.
Jackson said going with the full 6% COLA might put the city “into a situation where there’s no backing out once you do this other than to do a layoff or make those cuts. This (3% COLA) is just a very conservative approach, and I understand that.”
Mayor Tab Bowling repeated that he believes the local economy is strong, but Jackson pointed out that gas, utility bills and grocery bills are so high that it’s impacting people and the economy.
Demeester said the original $2.9 million proposal “is the most fiscally responsible,” and what he believes the city can afford this year and in coming years. He said revenues increased annually for the last 10 years and he expects this trend to continue.
To predict "we’re not going to be able to do this in year two, three or four is not accurate with the data that I’ve collected,” Demeester said.
He recently said he builds in safeguards with budgeting to avoid the layoffs or cutbacks that Jackson fears. He said Monday the city has a "zero-based budget" in which revenues equal expenditures.
"I projected our revenues to be lower than our actual revenues for fiscal 2022," Demeester said. "Our budget for next year is actually less than that number. That's a safeguard because our revenues increased positively for the last 10 years. If that still holds true, we'll still have a buffer."
Demeester said a negative of the one-time pay increase is it doesn’t count toward an employee's retirement, which is calculated based on an employee’s three highest-paid years in his or her final 10 years.
He reminded the council that in July retirees came to the council wanting a one-time average pay bonus of $600 that the council rejected.
“You have a chance to avoid that by giving the raise now,” Demeester said.
Pepper said he trusts Demeester and the data the CFO has provided the council that says the city can afford the 6% and more.
“When are we going to quit playing catch-up?” Pepper said. “Larger cities around us are giving raises. The county right across the street can handle a 5%. The data shows our revenues increased tremendously over the past 10 years.”
In response to Pepper, Jackson said Demeester’s job is to present the issues with the data, and “our job is to break the data down and see how it impacts the city. It’s not just for us to trust him or to trust anyone.”
The council will now vote on the 6% raise at its 10 a.m. Monday meeting. The City Council also scheduled a called work session on the proposed fiscal 2023 budget for 3 p.m. today.
