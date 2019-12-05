City attorneys spent just over an hour Wednesday morning behind closed doors updating the Decatur City Council on a lawsuit demanding that it change its form of government.
In the executive session on the sixth floor of City Hall, council members and Mayor Tab Bowling received an update on the lawsuit in which former city employee Gary Voketz accuses the city of failing to implement a form of government approved in a 2010 referendum with an appointed city manager, three district council members and two at-large council members, one of whom would serve as a part-time mayor.
The city has argued the drop from five to three districts would violate the federal Voting Rights Act and that a recent legislative change precludes honoring the referendum.
City Council members would not comment on the meeting.
Attorney George Royer, of Huntsville, would only say Wednesday the city is waiting on U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon to rule on its motion filed in October.
The city’s motion argued that during the nine years that the city has failed to implement the referendum, changes in state law adopted in 2018 and 2019 now would require either four or six council districts and would require that the referendum ballots specify how many districts the changed city council would have.
The city argued the election results are invalid because that information was not provided to voters in the 2010 referendum ballot.
If the judge rules in the city’s favor on the motion, the case would not move forward unless the ruling was successfully appealed. If he rules against the city, Royer said the judge would then have to rule on the facts of the case.
Voketz’s attorney Carl Cole has proposed mediation in an effort to settle the lawsuit.
"I get the sense that the council would like to resolve the matter and would mediate, but they aren’t in control of it," Cole said Wednesday. "So essentially, whoever is controlling the lawsuit on the city’s side wants to guarantee this goes on for a couple more years, because whoever loses their most recent motion is going to appeal the ruling."
Cole was critical of the latest motion seeking to dismiss the case.
"The city is on its fourth or fifth excuse for why they can’t honor the will of the people or try to reach a compromise. They may eventually make one of those reasons stick, but we’ve got sworn testimony as to the real reason," Cole said, referring to deposition testimony in the case.
"They just don’t want to do it. They wanted it to fail," Cole said.
