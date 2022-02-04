Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin is proposing that her department handle the initial search for a new Decatur police chief, but Council President Jacob Ladner said a national search firm could be a better option.
At Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting, the City Council will consider Sandlin’s proposed search process to replace Nate Allen, who abruptly retired as police chief on Jan. 24.
Sandlin told the council at its work session earlier this week that the policy for hiring department heads is for her department to do a search in which it posts the opening, handles the advertisement of the opening and leaves the application period open for 30 days.
She said the advertised pay range for the chief's position would be $88,487 to $134,644. The police chief also gets the use of a city vehicle.
“By our policy, we do a typical search first where we exhaust all of our options before we ask for executive recruitment assistance,” Sandlin said.
If she gets approval, Sandlin said she would do the standard recruitment advertising, which includes posting the opening on the city website, in local publications and on employment search sites like LinkedIn and Indeed.
“I’m sure there’s also some police chief associations available where we can advertise the opening, too,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said she would present the list of applicants with their resumes to the City Council, which would then hold public interviews and make the final selection.
Ladner said he’s OK with beginning with the 30-day application period because it’s Personnel Board and Human Resources policy, but then he wants to hire a search firm to do a national search no matter who applies during the initial period.
“Things could change in those 30 days, but we need to make sure we find the best candidate nationwide, and I want to cover all of the bases,” Ladner said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said an HR-led search is all the city needs because of the internet. He said the city can use its memberships in the National League of Cities, Alabama League of Municipalities and police chief organizations to promote the opening nationwide.
"There are all sorts of organizations in which we can advertise without costing us a lot of money," Jackson said.
Jackson said that hiring a search firm is expensive, and "it's always easy to let someone else do your work."
While Jackson does not support using a search firm, he agreed the search should be nationwide.
"The citizens of Decatur deserve the opportunity to have the best candidate we can get, whether that person comes from nearby or from far away. We don't need to settle on someone just because we're comfortable with them and we already know them," he said.
When the previous council hired GovHR USA in 2020 to find a director of development, the initial agreement was $25,000 plus about $10,000 in expenses.
Ladner said hiring a search firm “would be well worth it, especially if we can get the best candidate.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he’s “very happy” with Sandlin leading the initial search because he thinks there “are multiple local candidates who I would like to see apply.”
Pepper said he doesn’t have a specific candidate in mind but he knows there are officers in the department and former or retired officers who might apply.
“We need somebody who has been in the department or knows of the department’s issues and they can help fix what’s wrong (in the Police Department),” Pepper said. “We need to get police back out on the streets curb-stomping crime.”
The Police Department is short-staffed. Fully staffed the department would have 141 officers. Currently it has almost 30 openings.
“It’s at the point where we don’t have enough cops on the road,” Pepper said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he also supports Sandlin’s proposed process. He said he's concerned about some of the issues the Police Department appears to be having, so he’s interested in hearing candidates’ ideas on addressing them.
“We can see who the candidates are and decide from there,” Pike said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to a national search, but we need to go ahead and do one. If we go back out, that would cost us time and this is a position we don’t need to delay on filling.”
Pike said holding a 30-day application period and then using a search firm would mean a 30- to 45-day delay that he doesn't want.
"Whatever we do, it's critical that the police chief position is filled as soon as possible," Pike said.
Ladner said he has confidence that interim Chief Todd Pinion is capable of running the Police Department so the council can take its time finding a new chief.
