A majority of City Council members said Monday they want department heads to live in Decatur but don't think they'll make IT Director Brad Phillips move to comply with a 2014 employment agreement.
Their stance comes in response to Mayor Tab Bowling telling Phillips last week he needs to present a plan in the next six months to move from Athens to Decatur.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin introduced a resolution at Monday’s council work session seeking clarification of the City Council’s policy on whether directors have to live in the city.
The resolution was introduced without comment from council members. It could be voted on at next week's council meeting.
City policy has been that department heads have to live in the city limits, but Phillips, who was promoted to Information Services director in 2014, never left Athens.
“Somebody’s got to answer the question, ‘Why now?' ” Council President Paige Bibbee said. “Nobody wants to answer that question.
“There was a year to execute that (move to the city), and he didn’t. For four more years, nobody said a word to him. That is our fault,” Bibbee said.
Council member Charles Kirby, a proponent of city employees living in the city in which they work, said Decatur officials failed at the time to ensure Phillips followed through on the commitment.
“No company or entity is going to get everyone living in one place. That’s unreasonable,” Kirby said. “I would prefer he live in the city, but this goes back a number of years now. Once he accepted a document that said he would move to the city in a year, 365 days from that date it becomes our fault. We didn’t monitor it. Somebody didn’t follow up and make him move. All of a sudden, we’ve set a new precedent.”
Kirby said he wishes Bowling had talked to the City Council before issuing the ultimatum to Phillips.
Bibbee said the 2014 council agreement with Phillips was different from other resolutions because it had a time frame to it. She thinks that resolution “is void” because it had a year to be executed and it wasn’t enforced.
“It wasn’t executed,” Bibbee said. “I don’t think you can execute something with an end four years later.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he believes department heads should live in the city, but Phillips’ promotion was different because he made much less than other directors at the time.
“When Brad started out, he was only a department in name only,” Jackson said. “We only paid him around $70,000 a year while other department heads made around $100,000 a year. Over time, after job pay studies and raises, he progressed to the point where he makes as much as other directors."
At $107,000, Phillips now is maxed out on his pay scale. Jackson said he is unsure how he feels about now requiring Phillips to move. He believes residents should be able to see directors living in the city and be able to talk to them about their issues.
“He should live in the city of Decatur, don’t get me wrong,” Jackson said. “It’s a very, very unique situation, and I’m still not sure how I feel about it.”
Council member Kristi Hill said she also wants department heads to live Decatur, but a lot of time has passed since Phillips’ promotion.
“I would love for all directors to live within the city, but, if a former mayor and former HR director told him he didn’t have to, that (making him move) should have been performed by a previous council,” Hill said.
Councilman Chuck Ard has consistently said he doesn't think a director should have to live in the city. He lost by a 4-1 vote in April 2017 over the residency issue. He didn't think the chief financial officer should have to live in Decatur, but the rest of the council members insisted that it should remain a requirement.
Bowling said Monday that nothing has changed since last week when he made the demand that Phillips move. He told The Daily last week he decided to review department heads’ residencies after the City Council’s recent hiring of the new landfill/recycling director.
“It’s ultimately up to the council now,” Bowling said. “What I said still stands.”
Phillips, 53, has headed the Information Services department since 2014 and has worked for the city for 18 years. He resided in Athens when he was promoted, and still lives there.
The City Council resolution appointing him to the director’s position required that he “relocate and become a resident of the city of Decatur, Alabama, within 12 months of this appointment date.”
