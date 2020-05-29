The personnel director for Decatur plans to seek input from the City Council on Monday on how to proceed with a controversial search for a new Decatur Youth Services director, but councilwoman Kristi Hill said she would rather talk about separating the department from the city.
Hill and Council President Paige Bibbee have suggested the council should look at eliminating Decatur Youth Services as a city department and letting it become a nonprofit or part of the school system.
They made the suggestion after a vote May 18 failed to appoint the second candidate, Lemzel Johnson, to fill the position left vacant with the retirement of longtime director Bruce Jones in January. The top candidate, Richard Collie, turned the city down after three failed contract negotiations.
The council, which has been split between Collie and Johnson, has not decided whether to reopen the search for a new director. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said she planned to seek input at council's next meeting, which is at 5 p.m. Monday.
Hill said focusing on who should run the department is a mistake.
“A municipality shouldn’t be running a program for children,” Hill said.
Bibbee said Decatur City Schools may be better suited to run Youth Services, a program created to help the city’s at-risk youths overcome the issues of poverty and stay out of trouble.
Alternatively, she said, organizations like United Way or the Boys and Girls Clubs of America may be a better option.
Bibbee said DYS could also become a nonprofit like the Decatur Public Library, Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center or Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. The city provides their buildings as a landlord and gives them an annual nonprofit appropriation while they operate under boards that hire their executive directors and employees.
“We as a city shouldn’t (operate) programs for children,” Bibbee said. "Someone else would be better suited to run DYS.”
She pointed out that the only children’s league that Parks and Recreation runs is youth basketball while the other leagues are run by nonprofit parental groups.
Jones, who is now doing consulting and leadership training, and Councilman Billy Jackson objected to separating Decatur Youth Services from city oversight.
“This is just a lack of knowledge and understanding of what Youth Services does and the negative information that’s been out there,” Jones said. “They need to go to Youth Services with an open mind and see what they do.”
Jones said their suggestion comes from a “lack of leadership because they can’t agree on a director. They’ve gotten personal and political, and it’s unfair for the city and the people that deal with Youth Services."
Jackson, the council liaison to Youth Services, said Bibbee and Hill have not spent enough time at DYS to understand what it does.
“They need to pick up their crayons and coloring books and go home,” Jackson said. “They don’t know anything about the department, its initiatives or the important things they’re doing for our city.”
--
Program's purpose
Jones said Youth Services was formed in 1994 by a task force that saw the dire need to combat the rise in youth violence, gang activity, illegal drug use by kids and teen pregnancies.
“Thank God we’ve done a good job and we don’t have as many problems now, but there’s still a major need for DYS,” Jones said.
Jackson said the department does important work for children, their parents and young adults needing help. They work to try to keep children out of trouble with basketball, summer camps and other sports, They offer programs on stopping teen pregnancy, tutoring and keeping kids from smoking.
“The program has an impact on every facet of our city,” Jackson said. “It impacts our future. This is such a critical department in the city. For some to diminish its impact is shameful.”
Councilman Charles Kirby said suggesting the city cut Youth Services “is irresponsible” without a plan.
“You’ve got to do your research and consideration before making that kind of proposal,” Kirby said. “This is nothing but spin control and rhetoric because they can’t find a director.”
--
Financial options
Kirby said the main issue would be how a split impacts DYS.
Youth Services’ fiscal 2020 budget is $896,311, which includes $322,038 in salaries and benefits. It has five full-time employees, not including the director, and numerous part-time or temporary employees. It allocated $40,000 to the summer work program for teenagers. DYS budgeted $25,000 in private and business contributions.
Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover oversees the city’s grant applications and management. He said DYS receives about $140,000 in grants annually. Three grants totaling about $100,000 from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs fund the Parenthood, Family Matters and Strengthening Families programs. Another $37,000 comes from the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which funds some salaries.
Stover said Youth Services would still likely qualify for these state and federal grants even if it were not a city department.
Leaving the city and becoming a nonprofit would possibly make Youth Services eligible for allocations from programs like United Way.
However, United Way of Decatur-Morgan County already gives allocations to multiple youth organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs and Big Brothers/Big Sisters among its 23 funded agencies, said Stover, who serves on the United Way board.
“If DYS became a nonprofit, I’m sure we would want to find a way to help it out, but our money is used already for a number of youth organizations,” Stover said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the first thing he would want to do “is have a discussion with the residents of the community. Bruce ran a good program, and it was well thought of and it has a positive impact. The challenge has been finding his successor.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said he’s “not ready to go there yet” on the issue of cutting Youth Services. He would not comment further on the issue.
