Testing on Flint Creek near Point Mallard Park in March 2019, shortly before last year's dragon boat race at the same spot, revealed the presence of industrial toxins in the water, but city officials who were told about the results in a meeting held two weeks before the race did not release the results to the public.
City Council President Paige Bibbee and Councilwoman Kristi Hill on Thursday said they first found out about the meeting this week from residents, whom they declined to name. Bibbee said she on Wednesday confirmed with City Attorney Herman Marks that the meeting took place. She said she met with Marks at Police Chief Nate Allen's office.
She said one reason she involved Allen was that "I have no idea if down the line there will be any type of criminal charges or allegations, so he would be the person to do that.”
Bibbee said she felt “stymied” after speaking with Marks on Wednesday, in part because he was focused on the confidentiality of ongoing litigation involving the chemicals. She said she told Marks he should make last year’s testing results public before this year’s dragon boat race, scheduled for May 9.
“He said no, which kind of shocked me. I was refused those (testing) results. My suggestion was, ‘Let’s take new (tests) that have nothing to do with the lawsuit, so we can just say this is specifically for this instance that the city is allowing people to access (Flint Creek). I was told (by Marks) that this was not recommended,” Bibbee said. “I just want the facts to be out there for the public to make their decision.”
--
The meeting
Marks on Thursday, after Bibbee and Hill spoke, said he attended last year’s meeting along with Mayor Tab Bowling and Donnie Lane, CEO of Enersolv, which performed the tests on the city's behalf; someone from Decatur Utilities; and others he could not recall. No council members were present, he said.
“The concern was the impact on that area, Point Mallard Park, that was part of the concern," Marks said. "What impact if any does it have on Point Mallard Park and the citizens? The idea was not to hide. … We were just trying to determine what impact, what we should do. The decision was made that there was no known public health hazard. … That was the advice we were given, that it did not have an impact on those in the water or even swimming in the water.”
The tests involved fluorinated compounds, which are the subject of several lawsuits naming 3M Co., Daikin America LLC, the city of Decatur and others as defendants. PFOA and PFOS are the most-studied compounds in a class of chemicals called PFAS, and they have been found to create health risks when ingested. Exposure has been linked to various cancers and other illnesses. The Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 issued a drinking advisory cautioning against lifetime consumption of water with combined PFOA/PFOS levels exceeding 70 parts per trillion.
The Point Mallard Park beach on Flint Creek is downstream of the old Deer Springs landfill in Flint. A preliminary evaluation of the Deer Springs site by 3M was filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in November, and the company is in the process of conducting a more thorough evaluation of the closed landfill. The combined PFOA/PFOS levels in water collected at the landfill were more than 4,000 times the EPA’s drinking water advisory.
3M also took water samples near Point Mallard last May. The highest PFOA/PFOS levels there were 66 parts per trillion, slightly below the EPA advisory, according to documents filed with ADEM.
The meeting attended by Marks and others involved testing by Enersolv that revealed Flint Creek PFOA/PFOS levels of 79 parts per trillion, slightly above the EPA’s drinking water advisory, according to attorney Barney Lovelace. Lovelace represents the city in lawsuits against it, 3M and other defendants involving the chemicals. He declined to provide documents confirming those test results because, he said, they are part of court-ordered mediation.
Bowling issued a written statement after Bibbee and Hill went public with their concerns Thursday. He said Enersolv took samples from Flint Creek near Point Mallard Park in March 2019 which showed the presence of PFOA and PFOS. Enersolv did more tests in early May 2019, and results received late that month again showed the presence of PFOA and PFOS. After the first set of tests, Bowling said, “the city of Decatur insisted that 3M immediately undertake to investigate and test at the old Deer Springs/Flint landfill and Flint Creek.”
The dragon boat race at the Point Mallard beach on Flint Creek was held May 11, 2019. This year’s event is scheduled for May 9 at the same location.
“ … The city of Decatur litigation team and I are not aware of a public health hazard to people swimming, i.e. dermal contact or ingestion in Flint Creek in the vicinity of the Point Mallard Park,” according to Bowling’s statement.
He also referenced several statements by the health departments of various states that skin contact with water contaminated by PFAS does not present a health hazard.
Bowling included in his release a public statement made last year by Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris: “Swallowing or dermal contact with PFAS-containing surface water through recreational activities are not expected to cause harm to human health.”
Marks said last year’s meeting “had nothing to do with dragon boat,” and that nobody from the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation — sponsor of the Dragon Boat Festival — was present.
“I didn’t know what Donnie (Lane, of Enersolv) was going to share. That was a surprise to me. But it was determined there was no health hazard,” Marks said.
Lane did not return a call Thursday.
--
'Red flag'
Hill said she did not understand the lack of transparency on last year’s meeting.
“If there was testing done and it was negative, I guess I didn’t understand why we wouldn’t share that with the public. What was alarming to me is there was no resident representation (at last year’s meeting), and no council involved. … To learn about it a year later didn’t sit well,” Hill said. “For (Marks) not to involve any council members was a little bit of a red flag.
“Whatever the testing was, if it was safe, then why not be proactive and tell people it’s safe? And if it’s not, why hasn’t there been a plan of action? … It looks bad.”
She said residents deserve to have all the available information.
“I’m a resident. I don’t have children yet, but I’m pregnant,” Hill said. “It is alarming.”
Both Bibbee and Hill said their main frustration was the secrecy surrounding last year’s meeting. Bibbee said she was concerned that a year later, with another dragon boat race scheduled for Flint Creek, transparency was still lacking.
“That race is coming up. I don’t want it not to happen. It’s a great fundraiser for the hospital,” Bibbee said. “But ultimately the public needs to be aware if there are dangers. If there aren’t, that’s great. I think we make the public aware of what the numbers are and they make their own decision if they want to go there or not.”
Bibbee and other council members have expressed frustration about secrecy surrounding chemical contamination issues before. Bibbee has said she and Councilman Chuck Ard last year refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement presented to them by Lovelace, and consequently have received little information about the ongoing litigation involving PFOA and PFOS. In December, a planned executive session intended to update council members on the litigation was canceled after councilmen Billy Jackson and Charles Kirby voted against it.
“I’ve said from day one that I’m going to be transparent. I’m not going to sign a nondisclosure. I don’t think it’s right to sign one,” Bibbee said. “I think we should always make the public aware of any issue that could be potentially dangerous or not dangerous to them.”
Bibbee said she would like additional testing to take place before the May 9 dragon boat race, and she expects the City Council to discuss funding such tests at Monday’s work session.
“This is not an attack on anybody,” Bibbee said as she went public with her concerns. “This is just being real with the population of the city of Decatur. … We need to move forward, and we need to be transparent. I’m talking about making sure that people feel good about this (dragon boat) event coming up.”
