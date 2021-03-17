Decatur will require only its city clerk, police chief and fire chief to live within its city limits, meaning its other eight department heads might not have to live in the city that pays them an average of more than $100,000 yearly.
The City Council passed a resolution 4-1 Monday that establishes the three department heads who must live in the city and makes residency a “case-by-case decision” for the others. There would be no distance limitations for department heads allowed to live elsewhere.
“Except for the three positions, the council will decide where the other department heads have to live at the point when hiring or advertisement comes up,” City Attorney Herman Marks said.
The city required department heads to live in Decatur for decades but it wasn’t an official mandate until the City Council approved a residency rule in a year 2000 resolution. However, City Councils have become more flexible in recent years. Four of the current 11 department heads aren’t city residents, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said.
The council promoted Kyle Demeester on March 1 to chief financial officer and chose to let him remain in Athens as part of his approved contract. The IT, Street and Environmental Services and Fire Department directors also live outside the city, but Fire Chief Tracy Thornton committed during his September hiring to move to Decatur within a year.
The annual pay for Decatur's 11 directors ranges from $84,223 to $121,980, and it averages $105,169, according to Sandlin.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said it was time to change the old residency policy because Decatur “is the only city in the state” that requires all department heads to live in the city in which they work. He said there’s also more competition with private business for employees.
“I understand there’s a tradition in place,” McMasters said. “But times have changed. Sometimes the residency rule prevents us from hiring the right employee. This brings us in line with other cities and puts us on a level playing field.”
Other cities' policies
A check with other north Alabama cities found that Huntsville and Athens do not regulate where their department heads live. Morgan County also doesn’t have a residency requirement for its 12 department heads.
Florence doesn’t require department heads to live in the city, but the police chief must live within 30 minutes of headquarters and the fire chief must live within 30 minutes of a fire station. Madison requires only the police and fire chiefs to live in their city.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he supports Decatur's new residency resolution.
“I don’t think it’s fair (for a department head) to be tied down,” Pepper said. “It keeps us from getting quality candidates.”
Billy Jackson was the only councilman who voted against the relaxed rule. He said he doesn’t like how arbitrary the change is and that it doesn’t limit how far away a department head can live.
“So in effect, a person could live as far away as Fairhope, have an apartment here during the week and commute back on the weekend,” Jackson said.
Jackson said deciding on a case-by-case basis “is selective at best and there’s no objectivity. It’s just so random.”
Jackson said “it sends a bad message” when the city is about to spend $7 million on improving Sixth Avenue with a proposed streetscape project in an effort to attract more people to Decatur “and our highest paid (city) employees don’t live in the city. How do you recruit based on that? You can’t.
“Our traditions have been there for a reason — they work. You can’t objectively say that we’ve lost the best candidates based on the fact they have to live in the city of Decatur.”
Mayor Tab Bowling has been vocal that department heads should live in the city, especially as a way to support a residential growth push. However, he now “supports the City Council” in the passage of the new resolution.
Bowling said they recently had a Planning Department head applicant from Florida pull out of the job search because of the residency rule.
“He has family in Harvest and he wanted to live near them,” Bowling said. “He ended up taking a job somewhere else. That got everyone’s attention.”
'Lack of commitment'
Councilman Kyle Pike said the rule needed to change so the city has the “best leadership and it can provide the best climate for residents.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said the old rule requiring department heads to live in the city was outdated and policies are looked at every year and changed often.
“This at least warrants the question of why they have to live in the city,” Ladner said. “The next council might decide to something different from us.”
Jackson said department heads will go to grocery stores and churches in the city in which they live so they make connections with other residents.
“They lose that ability to make connections, and I see that as a lack of commitment,” Jackson said. “The dedication to our city is just not there.”
