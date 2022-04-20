The City Council this week unanimously rejected a proposal by the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department director to eliminate the 72-year-old Parks and Recreation Board. Council members cited concerns about limiting public input and offered ways to make the board more effective.
The council now has to decide how it wants the board to operate and who it will appoint as board members, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said following Monday’s vote.
Lake proposed eliminating one of the city’s oldest boards, which has been used in an advisory capacity, because he said it was ineffective and hasn’t met since before the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
“There is the idea that good feedback leads to good outcomes, and I don’t know if that was happening (with the Parks and Rec board),” Lake said.
Lake said after the meeting that the council picks the board “so the next step is for the council to give me direction on where it wants to go and how it wants the board to function."
He said all seven board members “have timed out,” serving the maximum of two four-year terms and any extension requested by the council.
“The council will have to pick new members,” Lake said.
Lake said the city gets more input through its two marketing employees who monitor social media and answer questions or concerns from the public.
“With all of the technology and all of the ways to communicate now, that’s kind of changed whether we need a board like this,” Lake said.
Council President Jacob Ladner agreed that the council will need more discussion on how the board functions.
“I don’t think we’ll have any problem finding people to serve,” Ladner said. “It seems to be a board that people want to be a member of.”
During Monday’s discussion on his proposal, Lake said it would be better to open up communication about his department, its parks and activities to anyone in the community.
Lake said he “would like to see ... people who are passionate about certain areas” give him input rather than run the ideas through an ineffective board. He said he gets input from people who serve on groups like Friends of Delano Park and Morgan County Master Gardeners, as well as individuals who are proponents of Point Mallard or Wilson Morgan Park.
Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, a Carridale Street Southwest resident, told the council that she opposes eliminating the board.
Hoffmeier-Wilson said the city shouldn’t “only have one voice” for public input on parks and recreation.
“The One Decatur Plan calls for two-way dialogue and you would be eliminating this two-way dialogue,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said.
She said citizen engagement should be organized and incorporated into city governance.
“If we just leave it up to osmosis, it’s simply not going to happen,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said. “Structural governance should not be ad hoc. If the board wasn’t working, then let’s fix the board.”
Mayor Tab Bowling replied to Hoffmeier-Wilson, “You can have a voice. The door will be open at Parks and Recreation.”
Randy Hill, of Hunterwood Drive Southwest, said if the board isn’t effective and its members aren’t attending meetings, the council should “let it be known and we can change the board. I’m sure we can find people who want to participate.”
Lake said he’s heard comments since presenting the proposal that “You don’t want to hear feedback,” and he said this is not correct.
“If I thought for one second that this will stop us from getting feedback, I would not do it — that’s the truth,” Lake said. “I get a lot more feedback, even from board members, after the meetings or when the meetings aren’t going on.”
Legal structure
State law authorizes but does not require municipalities to create recreation boards, which can have significant control over city land and personnel.
The Parks and Recreation Board has been an advisory board since its formation in April 1950, but Councilman Billy Jackson said state law declares the board “shall” be responsible for direction and supervision of the city’s programs and have control of recreational buildings, equipment and facilities.
“This (law) goes on to say the board has the ability to employ the director,” Jackson said. “This is not just an advisory board; this is an actual governing board based on state law.”
City Attorney Herman Marks said Jackson is correct “but that’s not the way we’ve used this as a city. That’s something the council and mayor need to decide. It’s not functioning as you’re describing.”
Lake said the state code suggests how the city can run a board but the city “only took pieces of it. If you did want a board (with more powers), he’s right; the information is there but we chose not to do that.”
Jackson said it’s OK if it’s just an advisory board, and he agreed with Hill that a change in board members may be needed.
He said people will go to board members like Floyd Jones when they have concerns about parks or recreation “because they know him.” He said the board has a purpose and it connects the community with Parks and Recreation.
“A lot of people aren’t comfortable with reaching out to anyone in government, but they are comfortable with reaching out to their next-door neighbor, someone who lives down the street or someone who goes to church with them,” Jackson said.
Bowling, who briefly served on the Parks and Rec board before running for mayor in 2016, said it wasn’t an effective use of time and Parks and Recreation Department employees would be better off spending that time on their duties.
Lake’s proposal, Bowling said, would encourage widespread public input rather than limiting that input to board members.
Allowing input
Jackson said having a board doesn’t restrict public input.
“This can be a very productive board if we sort of get out of the way and let them do the things the state code calls for,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the board concept can work and it brings citizens to the table.
“If the board isn’t effective over time, then maybe it’s time we don’t allow the people serving to stay on it," Jackson said. "Just because it isn’t working doesn’t mean the structure doesn’t work.”
Ladner said the real question is why the city has the board, especially since Parks and Recreation and Human Resources are the only departments with boards.
Hoffmeier-Wilson said the answer to a board not working isn’t to dissolve it.
“It’s seven individuals, but it should be seven individuals coming to the table representing the voice of the citizens,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said.
Ladner said he agreed with Jackson that they should be careful about limiting citizen input.
“The worst thing that a government can be perceived to be doing or do is to limit public input,” Ladner said. “We’ve got to allow that, whether I agree with y’all or not about what you’re saying. There’s a real danger of even the perception of limiting input.”
McMasters said after the meeting he thinks the Parks and Recreation Board “may be outdated” because the city can get more effective input through social media, email, text messages and phone calls.
However, McMasters said he voted not to dissolve the board because “transparency and community accountability are important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.