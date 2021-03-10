Decatur City Council members agreed they don’t condone Councilman Hunter Pepper’s 2018 social media post suggesting he would run over protesters, but they’re not joining Councilman Billy Jackson’s call for Pepper to resign.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Tuesday he disapproves of what Pepper said, but he doesn’t plan to ask Pepper to resign or look for a way to remove him.
Councilman Kyle Pike said removal of a council member should be up to the residents of a council member's district.
The councilmen’s comments came after Holland Drive Southwest resident Kevin Penn Sr. told them at Monday’s work session, “If you remain silent, you would be complicit and condone” Pepper’s Facebook post.
The Nov. 27, 2018, Facebook post which has since been deleted linked to an an al.com story about protests following the fatal police shooting of a Black man at the Galleria Mall in Hoover.
Pepper, then 16, wrote, “See I have to go shopping there next week and we gone play a game called red rover red rover you fools gone get ran over!”
A comment to his post said, "Use the bumper, that's what it's there for," to which Pepper responded, "I got a brushgurad (sic) it does better," followed by a laughing emoji.
Ladner called the comments “inappropriate” and said he has talked to Pepper about them.
“I asked him if they were racially motivated and he said they weren’t,” Ladner said. “All I can do is take his word on it.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said while Pepper says the post wasn’t racial, the troubling thing is its suggestion that he would drive a car through protesters.
Penn said Pepper made the social media post at a time “when a lot of terrorist attacks are carried out by someone using a vehicle. Councilman Pepper was insensitive. Our law enforcement and elected officials should be held to a higher standard. There’s got to be some kind of accountability.”
Penn, who is Black and owner of Star Beverages, has accused officers in the Decatur Police Department of race-based behavior after they broke his jaw last March when responding to a 911 call reporting a liquor theft at the store he owns. Police said they thought Penn was reaching for a gun.
Pepper, who turned 19 in January and took office in November as the District 4 City Councilman, denied Monday that the social media post was racially motivated but admitted he made a mistake.
“Should I have made that post? No," Pepper said. "It was a very ignorant and arrogant post. ...
“As much as the public has reached out to me over the past 48 hours, I’ll tell y’all I regret nothing more than that in a day of my life.”
However, Jackson refused to accept Pepper’s description of the post as not racially motivated.
“It’s hard for me to believe it wasn’t racial when 95% of the protesters were Black and the faces in the picture with the post are Black,” Jackson said, referring to the al.com photo showing three Black protesters.
Jackson said the thinking of a person doesn’t change in the short period between age 16, when he made the post, and the age 19 that he is now.
Pepper responded, “I’m telling you I’m not racist,” and later added, “Nothing about the post mentioned race.” He said he and Jackson had been in conflict over several issues in the last two months and said he would like those conflicts resolved.
The council members said they weren’t sure if they had any recourse to remove another councilman outside of requesting his resignation.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the council could remove a member for lack of attendance and criminal felony conviction.
“There’s a process they would have to follow,” Marks said.
But Marks said, “There’s no such thing as a recall” petition that residents could present to get a council member removed.
Jackson said he doesn’t believe there’s any way to get rid of a council member, even for lack of attendance.
“That’s why I called for Mr. Pepper’s resignation,” Jackson said.
The previous council passed a resolution that would reduce a council member’s pay for missing meetings, and Jackson, who believes the resolution was aimed at him, said that was all the council can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.