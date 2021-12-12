Swimming in the city’s historic wave pool, using the Pro Bowl Slide or enjoying Point Mallard Aquatics Park’s other features will be more expensive next summer after the Decatur City Council’s approval of admission rate increases.
The council voted 4-1 last week to approve proposed admission rate increases for 2022 that range from 40% to 53%.
Individual summer season pass prices will increase 41%, from $99 to $140, but Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they are on sale for $80 until Dec. 19. Another $80 sale will likely be held in March, but those dates have not been set, he said.
Daily ticket prices will rise from $20 to $28, a 40% increase, for ages 12-61, and from $15 to $23, a 53% increase, for ages 3-11 and 62 and over. The free admission age range will shrink from 4-and-younger to 2-and-younger.
The Aquatics Park has not increased daily ticket prices since 2013, and the last season pass increase was in 2011, Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain said.
She said the rate increases are necessary so the park can increase pay for its seasonal employees “so we are more competitive in the job market.” The rate increases are expected to generate about $250,000 in additional revenue.
Lake said the park is also dealing with rising food costs.
Billy Jackson was the only councilman to vote against the increases. He said he was against raising rates because of concerns the park will be too expensive for local residents.
“It’s important to realize that when we built Point Mallard we were one of only two cities in the nation that had a wave pool so we had an original attraction,” Jackson said. “Now we’re in a situation where we’ve got people building wave pools all around us. We’re just not the draw we’ve always been.”
Jackson said the city needs to address the issue of employee pay “but at this particular point we're starting to make it where our local citizens can’t afford it.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he is also concerned that the increases will make it harder for local residents to attend the park, but he also understands the money is needed to cover rising labor costs.
Lake said he is concerned about the affordability, but the park needs the funding to pay the staff. He pointed out that the park provides summer jobs to mostly local teenagers, many of whom are working their first job.
He said the hiring of employees, particularly lifeguards, doesn’t only impact Point Mallard, it also affects the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews swimming pools. The city hires lifeguards to work at all three pools.
Lake said the Point Mallard staff did a comparison with other water parks in Alabama and Tennessee, and “we’re still the cheapest. We showed the council that we did our due diligence."
“I don’t ever want to increase rates,” Lake said. “We want to make it as easy as we can for people to enjoy the park.”
Lake said he has tried to keep the financial management that began with former Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap. The city's Point Mallard facilities, including the golf course, campground and water park, didn’t make money until Dunlap took over in the early 2000s, and Lake said they were instructed “to run the park like a business.”
The Point Mallard operations missed making money in a fiscal year only twice in the last two decades, with one shortfall occurring during 2020’s coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The general fund has to subsidize the park if there are any shortfalls and Lake said his goal is to avoid this.
Lake said he could change this way of operating the park if told to do so by the council, but he would rather “leave the general fund for purchasing police cars, paying for grass mowing and taking care of other city issues.”
