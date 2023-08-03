A vote planned for Monday to hire an architect to design a multimillion-dollar Decatur Youth Services facility will bring the City Council a step closer to deciding the fate of the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.
The vote on Monday will be on the issue of whether to hire architectural firm Frameworks Design Services to design the DYS facility, which will be located on 6.12 acres at Fourth Street and Memorial Drive Northwest. The city is in the process of buying the land, which is a block from Carrie Matthews, from Decatur Housing Authority for $170,100.
Architect John Godwin of Frameworks said his fee will be based on the cost of the project.
“The fee schedule all depends on what the overall budget is,” he said. “We don’t have a budget yet, so we don’t know.”
Determining that budget — and the extent to which amenities at the DYS facility should duplicate those at Carrie Matthews — comes next.
Carrie Matthews, on Sixth Street Northwest, was operated by DYS since 2017 and was the location of many of its programs before its closure. It closed in 2020 due to COVID and never reopened because soil and foundation issues are causing the floor to sink. Repair estimates are as much as $5 million, and the city has about $1.6 million in reserves for the project. The rec center was built in 1969.
DYS in April presented to City Council a proposal for a $15 million facility with a gymnasium, two basketball courts, a boxing gym, a recording studio and a kitchen for culinary arts classes.
Mayor Tab Bowling this week said $15 million may be more than the council will authorize.
“They would like, from what I understand, to walk in the door for $10 (million) or under,“ he said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters has said he opposes spending $5 million on Carrie Matthews when engineers can't guarantee the repairs will work. It would be better, he said in a social media post this week, to spend $8 million to $9 million to build a new DYS facility that replaces Carrie Matthews.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he has not decided whether Carrie Matthews should be repaired or demolished.
“I’m still looking into the matter of saving it," he said. "It will depend on the cost to fix the foundation.”
Both Carrie Matthews and the site for the planned DYS facility are in Councilman Billy Jackson's district. He said the council should both repair Carrie Matthews and build a new DYS facility.
“I think it’s important to save Carrie Matthews and have a standalone DYS facility,” Jackson said. “Carrie Matthews is open to Parks and Recreation users of all ages to use anytime they want. The DYS facility will completely cater to our youth. Also, I think the community wants to save Carrie Matthews.”
Bowling said there may be ways to whittle the $15 million DYS proposal to a more manageable amount.
For example, he said, one element of the DYS proposed design — the kitchen for culinary arts — is already available at Decatur City Schools' Career Academy.
Youth Services is now using five different locations throughout the city for its programs and offices, said Lemzel Johnson, DYS programs manager. The proposed DYS facility costs more because it’s putting five facilities into one, he said.
