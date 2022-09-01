Plans for a new recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park and softball fields on Modaus Road are beginning in earnest as the city prepares to spend $42 million from a settlement with 3M.
The Decatur City Council is likely to vote on issues related to both projects next week.
The planned recreation center and softball complex are replacements for the Aquadome Recreation Center and its fields, which are being deeded to 3M Co. once the new recreation center opens. As part of a $98.4 million legal settlement with the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County over the alleged dumping of industrial chemicals, 3M is providing the city with $42 million for the recreational facilities.
At an estimated cost of $35 million, a recreation center is planned for the center of Wilson Morgan Park, which is located off Beltline Road Southwest between Sandlin Road and Central Parkway.
On Monday, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake asked the council at a work session to hire Goodwyn Mills Cawood for $61,000 to draft a master plan of Wilson Morgan Park before construction of a recreation center begins.
The city in May awarded Goodwyn Mills the contract to design the new recreation center, beating out six other architectural firms.
“We want to do a master plan for the entire area around Wilson Morgan Park,” Lake said. “The plan will decide where the new recreation center will go. It will also include Adventure Park."
Lake said it would also determine where parking areas would be located at the park.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said the master plan would provide an overview of how the entire park would look, and would include suggestions for improvements.
The proposed professional services agreement with Goodwyn Mills says the company would:
• Hold a kickoff meeting and site visit.
• Develop a site map using computer-aided design, GIS data and aerial photography.
• Create a working catalog of potential park improvements and additions.
• Develop a schematic master plan design with graphics and illustrations.
• Estimate projected costs for improvements, not including the planned recreation center.
• Hold a workshop to present the proposed master plan.
• Deliver the master plan.
The council vote on the resolution to hire Goodwyn Mills to do the master plan is scheduled for Tuesday’s 10 a.m. meeting.
Parks and Recreation also is having a firm create a master plan for Point Mallard Park. The $100,000 cost of that plan is being funded with a grant from the Alabama Department of Tourism.
The softball fields that would replace the Aquadome fields are being built next to Austin High School.
The agreement for the city to purchase 34.2 acres, between Modaus Road Southwest and Bunny Lane, from landowner Neal Holland is almost complete and they hope to add the proposed purchase to Tuesday’s meeting, City Attorney Herman Marks said.
Marks said they would like to get the agreement approved Tuesday because Holland wants to take advantage of an Internal Revenue Code section 1031 exchange “and the timing for that runs out next week.”
A 1031 exchange is a real estate tax break that allows an investor to swap out one investment property for another and defer capital gains taxes that would otherwise be owed at the time of the sale.
The preliminary sales agreement for the softball complex is for $1.2 million, or $37,000 an acre.
Marks said the city is also close to an agreement with the Decatur City Board of Education that will allow the city to add a parking lot for the softball complex on property that’s behind the visitors' stands of the Austin High football stadium.
The additional property would allow the city to place a curve in the road that enters the complex and move one of the outfields away from the property line of other land Holland owns along Modaus Road.
Marks said school officials asked for the city to do prep work on a potential future tennis court and to pave a gravel road behind the Austin stadium along with other requests as part of the memorandum of understanding.
Marks said he hopes the school board will hold a called meeting to consider the agreement so the council can vote on it next week.
