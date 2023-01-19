The Daikin Amphitheater in Decatur will not get stage lighting or a sound system despite Mayor Tab Bowling providing lower-cost alternatives to his initial proposal for upgrading the facility at Founders Park.
Bowling got the contractor to reduce his estimated cost by $10,000 and the architect to reduce his fees. The alternative plans also eliminated various amounts of sound and lighting equipment.
However, four council members said in voting to reject the lighting and sound proposal on Tuesday that the city’s share of the project cost was too much even if a $142,500 donation by Daikin America Inc. in Decatur is used.
Bowling said lighting and sound systems would increase the amphitheater’s usage because weather-proof equipment would make it easier to hold an event.
Bowling initially proposed $631,561 in upgrades, which would've cost the city $508,008 after the Daikin donation. After council members expressed opposition to the city's cost following last week’s work session, the mayor offered three alternates that would've cost the city $361,429, $345,092 or $285,025.
The alternates would have removed only the sound system in the more expensive alternate 1, removed side lighting and sound in alternate 2 and removed sound, side lighting and front towers and foundations in alternate 3, leaving the addition of two small towers to light the stage. All three alternatives include the contractor deduction and a reduced architect fee.
However, the council vote was only on rejecting the entire proposal. Council President Jacob Ladner, who voted for the proposal, said it just didn’t have the council majority’s support even with the cost-cutting alternatives.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said, “I agree the amphitheater is underutilized, but there are concerns about the overall cost. I know Daikin made a big donation, but even with these alternates, we’re still talking over $400,000."
He added, “I hate to piecemeal this because it is a quality-of-life project, but maybe if we could (add) some lighting that didn’t have the towers" it could gain support.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said the Daikin Amphitheater “is a wonderful thing to upgrade,” but he doesn’t believe it benefits all of Decatur’s residents.
“We shouldn’t spend any of our taxpayers’ money on that amphitheater,” Pepper said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said his concern is the money for the project would come out of the city’s unassigned fund balance. It’s a concern he’s voiced over several proposed expenditures since the approval of the fiscal 2023 budget.
Jackson said the City Council should at least wait until the midyear budget review before adding a project of this cost.
“This is something that’s not in the budget,” Jackson said. “The budget serves as a road map, and I just don’t see this as something that’s critical to do right now.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said his concerns aren’t with the cost but more with the use. He said he has too many questions about shows that attract large crowds at the 2-acre Founders Park.
Brian Leighton, of Southern Sound, suggested at last week’s work session that the outdoor sound and lighting systems could allow the amphitheater to attract events that would bring in 5,000 to 8,000 people.
“From the very beginning this has been discussed as attracting large events,” Pike said. “But there’s a lot of moving parts like who is recruiting, who is running it, staffing, parking, fencing. … I don’t see it as a spot that’s big enough. Do I think it will be used more — yes, but a half million dollars more, I’m not sure.”
Leighton also said the equipment would last 10 to 15 years, and Pike said he’s concerned what the prices will be for replacements at that time after the way inflation increased the prices for this proposal.
“In 2020, the original estimate was near $350,000 and now it’s almost double that,” Pike said.
Pike said the Daikin contribution doesn’t have to be used at the amphitheater and can be used on other quality-of-life projects.
Ladner said he voted for Bowling’s proposal “because our local theater companies and local musicians have said this is something they need. Can we get a large crowd concert in that area? I don’t know.”
Ladner said he also saw comments about not being able to use the amphitheater at night and not having the right sound equipment to offset the noise from Wilson Street/Alabama 20.
“We basically have a half-finished product in our amphitheater,” Ladner said.
In response to the vote, Bowling said on Wednesday that he tried “to put together the best alternate package that we could and still have a project. The council just didn’t find favor with it.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.