The Decatur City Council on Tuesday told the Personnel Board to go back to the drawing board on a $2.89 million pay increase proposal that the council majority said was too expensive.
The proposal included market-based pay increases for job classifications determined to be below market wages, a proposal the council majority rejected except for jobs in the Fire Department. The council did express support for a 3% cost of living adjustment for all city employees.
The council voted 3-1 in a called meeting against the Personnel Board proposal that Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin presented Tuesday morning. Councilman Billy Jackson was absent.
Sandlin said the proposal would have aligned the city with its 2018 pay study and “sustain our market relevancy."
The proposed market pay adjustments were designed to increase the pay scale for jobs in which the city's wages are below those of neighboring municipalities.
Sandlin said the proposed $2.89 million cost increase also includes a 5% increase in health insurance premiums and 1.79% increase in the city’s contributions for employees’ retirement plans.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said after the meeting that he’s disappointed Sandlin presented a proposal that included market pay increases “when we stated in January that we don’t want that and we didn’t want to look at anything else.”
Pepper said it would “cost too much money” to approve the proposed market pay proposal.
Pepper, Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike said they voted against the proposal because they’re concerned about the recurring costs and increased percentage of the city’s budget that would be spent on personnel expenses.
Ladner pointed out during the discussion that the city’s personnel costs were $36 million in 2018 and they’re up to $55 million in 2023. He said the increasing percentage of budgets spent on personnel is a growing concern for most cities in the area.
“I get we’re only talking about this amount for this year but that’s a trajectory we can’t sustain,” Ladner said. “There’s a real compounding issue there.”
Pike said he’s for a cost of living adjustment (COLA) every year and he supports a market pay increase for the Fire Department. However, he opposes the market pay increase that was part of Sandlin's proposal and shares Ladner's concern about the increasing percentage of the budget spent on personnel.
"Sandlin’s proposal was similar to her proposal last year," Pike said after the meeting. "I think it was too broad of a brush to give everybody a market-based pay increase, especially since we know retention isn’t a problem."
Pike and Ladner met with Fire Chief Tracy Thornton earlier this year to work on creating a pay plan for the Fire Department, especially since they said Decatur Fire & Rescue has the lowest average pay among north Alabama’s largest cities.
"It’s pretty common in cities to break out public safety," Pike said Tuesday. "One of the top priorities is protecting those who serve in our Police and Fire departments. Our Fire Department is last in our market in pay."
Pepper said he supports a 3% COLA and additional market-pay raises for Fire & Rescue and the Police Department’s leaders, but not market-pay increases for other departments. He said the police and fire chiefs particularly deserve raises.
“I don’t think the rest of City Hall is having problems with retention,” Pepper said in explaining his opposition to market-pay increases.
Councilman Carlton McMasters cast the lone vote in favor of Sandlin's proposal. He said he struggled with his decision on the vote, especially since he understands the other councilmen’s concerns about ongoing costs in future years.
“I don’t agree with all of this but, if I have a CFO sitting here telling me he doesn’t have acid heartburn over all of this, we’re going to be revisiting this year after year after year and maybe we should take care of it now,” McMasters said.
McMasters said he doesn’t want to approve one department’s raises “and tell everybody else just wait.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said after the meeting he wasn’t happy with the council’s vote because Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the city could afford the proposal's additional expense.
“Our council does a great job but this is one time I believe they’re not right,” Bowling said. “We just don’t make these adjustments willy-nilly. They come with a great amount of thought and responsibility in their roles."
Bowling said he believes the city can deal with the additional expense down the road.
“We would not have presented the proposal if we couldn’t afford it,” the mayor said.
Bowling said city directors and supervisors do a good job of making sure employees are happy with their work environment. However, not keeping pay at a market level could lead to problems in the future in their competition with other employers who want to hire the city’s employees, he said.
Pepper said under the market pay proposal some positions that he did not identify “would get a massive jump in pay” that’s not needed or deserved.
Pepper said he was “very disappointed in Mr. McMasters” for voting in favor of the proposed pay plan.
“He’s a smart guy and I hope this wasn’t a political stunt but I think it was,” Pepper said. “You can quote me on this — I think it was a political move.”
McMasters said his voting record has been consistent when it comes to supporting and taking care of city employees.
“(My vote) doesn’t come as a political ploy, but with input from the Personnel Board and Finance,” McMasters said. “Having to defend a vote I’ve made three years in a row is a waste of ink.”
City Attorney Herman Marks said the state Legislature set up the Personnel Board and requires the board to vote on whether to recommend any pay proposals before the City Council can consider them.
The Personnel Board’s monthly meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and, at that time, it could consider the council’s expressed preference to do a COLA with market-based pay increases only for the Fire Department, Marks said.
Demeester asked the City Council to hold another called meeting to consider the next Personnel Board recommendation on employee pay increases. They didn’t set a date.
