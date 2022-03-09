A prospective buyer of Decatur's old Fire Station 5 who was told prematurely by a city employee that it would be sold to him would be allowed to increase his purchase price by $21,500 under a City Council compromise that would make his new offer higher than a competing bidder's.
The council would still have to approve the agreement that was an attempt to honor an initial sales agreement while seeking the highest price, as City Attorney Herman Marks said the law requires.
Marks advised the council Monday night to reopen the bid process to “take the best and highest offer” even through Chase Grisham, broker of the Grisham Group of EXP Realty, was told by a city employee in February that he was the winning buyer.
Grisham's original offer included an escalation clause — which automatically raises the offered amount by a specified amount to exceed competing bids — but he was told to delete it. The onetime existence of the clause convinced the council to award him the sale but at an additional $21,500, raising his offer to $226,500. The council cut off bidding and will vote on the sale at the March 21 meeting.
Marks’ declaration that the council had to accept the high bid — which at the beginning of Monday's meeting was not Grisham's — made for a chaotic meeting as the council wrestled with the decision that Councilman Carlton McMasters said put the council in a no-win situation.
“We have been put in a decision where we have to go back on our word,” McMasters said. He said he would support selling the property at the original purchase price to honor the initial agreement but not if that was illegal.
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the city initially planned to use Gateway Realty to market the old Danville Road fire station “but then we started receiving offers so we thought we could save on the commission we wouldn’t have to pay to a Realtor.”
Grisham said he toured the station Feb. 8 and submitted an offer the next day of $205,000. Demeester then told him that the city received multiple offers. Three people looked at the station and two made offers.
“On Feb. 21, Kyle (Demeester) called me and said, ‘Congrats, you got the fire station,’” Grisham said. “I was so happy. This is what we worked so hard for — it was very emotional.”
Marks told the council at its Feb. 28 work session that Grisham’s offer is above the appraised value. He would not tell the council Monday what that appraised value is, and he refused to release it to The Decatur Daily in response to a public records request.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he doesn't feel comfortable voting on the sale when he doesn't know the appraised value of the property.
The success of Grisham's bid for the fire station became uncertain when another bidder made a higher offer after Grisham was told he was the winning bidder but before the council voted on whether to approve the sale to Grisham.
“An offer is not accepted until the council accepts it,” Marks said. “Staff cannot do that (accept an offer for city-owned real estate).”
Marks said a 1984 state attorney general’s opinion requires a city to get the “highest and best value” for property it sells. He advised the council to accept bids until 5 p.m. March 29 and then award the sale of the fire station to the highest bidder.
Grisham pushed back on Marks' recommendation.
“I was told my offer was accepted," he said. "I would lose my license if I (reneged on a deal)."
Grisham said he might understand if he didn’t plan to renovate the fire station near Decatur Morgan Hospital’s rehabilitation center and Decatur Mall. The 3,077-square-foot fire station was built in 1962 and is being replaced by a new station that’s under construction about a mile away, across from Austin Middle School.
“We plan to keep the integrity of the building and not tear it down,” said Grisham, who said he plans to turn the station into an office for his new real estate agency.
Grisham pointed out that he also agreed to delay taking possession of the building until after Decatur Fire & Rescue moves into the new station, which Chief Tracy Thornton said he expects will happen this spring.
Marks on Monday night told the council it should follow the attorney general's opinion requiring it to get the highest offer, and that to do so it should reopen the bidding process and set a deadline.
Grisham’s attorney, Carl Cole, told the council it can accept the Grisham deal without entertaining more offers.
“I want to make one thing clear: That AG opinion is not binding,” Cole said.
Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike each said at one point that they had mixed feelings on the issue since Grisham had submitted the initial highest offer and been told he won the purchase.
“I don’t know how to proceed,” Pike admitted.
Ladner said the city got a couple of competitive offers that were above appraised value.
"Chase won that with the highest bid at that time," Ladner said. "We had it on the agenda. It got printed in the Decatur Daily what his offer was, which gives competitors an opportunity with a higher offer. That's different from a bid process where bids would typically be not known."
Ladner said the council was swayed when Grisham said his original contract included an escalation clause that said he would pay $5,000 above any other offer up to a certain price.
Grisham said Marks “made me take (the escalation clause) out of the contract" when they were discussing his offer.
Grisham said he was willing to honor that escalation clause, so the council took a 15-minute break Monday night for Grisham to rewrite the purchase contract. Marks also had to revise the ordinance to set an immediate deadline for offers so Grisham’s offer became the winning offer.
The council voted on whether there was unanimous consent to immediately consider the ordinance change, but Jackson voted no. The ordinance change will now be considered at the March 21 meeting. With the introduction of the new ordinance, Marks said the council would not accept any more offers on the fire station.
Grisham then thanked the City Council for changing the ordinance.
“It means a lot to us young professionals of Decatur,” Grisham said.
Ladner on Tuesday said the escalation clause persuaded him.
"When Marks said that he feels we can legally sell it to Chance with the $5,000 escalation clause, that cut it off for me," Ladner said. "I'm glad for Chase and happy to see a young professional get an opportunity to purchase the fire station."
Jackson said after the meeting that he voted against immediately awarding Grisham the fire station at the increased price because he agrees with Marks that it needs to be advertised again. He said he wanted to push the bidding deadline back past March 29 so “we give this every opportunity to get maximum money for the city.”
Jackson said his vote had nothing to do with Grisham.
“Chase Grisham is probably a fine young man,” Jackson said. “This could have been the best price possible, but we don’t know.”
Jackson said he wasn’t happy with the process that “certainly had a stench from the beginning. This should be open from the beginning and then have a definite end point."
McMasters wrote in a Facebook post after the meeting that “we were in a lose-lose situation. Go back on our word to the original high bidder or be a poor steward of taxpayer money to the tune of about $15,000."
