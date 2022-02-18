Local dogs and their owners could have a place to get out of the hot summer sun if a proposal to purchase shades for Wilson Morgan Park's dog park is approved.
The Decatur City Council is considering a proposal presented by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake to buy two triangular overhead sail shades for the small dog enclosure and two sail shades for the large dog enclosure for $55,084 from GameTime, of Pelham. Just over half of the cost is for the purchase and the remaining expense is for installation.
“The shades will be like the ones we put up at Point Mallard, except they’re not blue,” Lake said.
The shades are 21 feet long on one side and 15 feet long on the other two sides.
The dog park at Wilson Morgan has been a public-private partnership led by Suzie Wiley.
“Every time I go to the local pet shops, people tell me they love the dog park but they want some shade when it’s so hot,” Wiley said.
She said the group has $800 left over from the $20,000 it raised for the construction of the park.
Lake said the remainder of the cost would be paid from the city’s unassigned fund balance.
Wilson Morgan Park is in Councilman Hunter Pepper’s District 4.
“I think the dog park is wonderful, and I’m glad they want to buy the shades,” he said.
Lake and Wiley said they’ve been extremely happy with the response from the public to the dog park.
“People are using it,” Wiley said. “I’m really surprised how popular it is, but people love having a place to let their dogs run free.”
Lake said the park “gets good use unless it’s miserable cold or raining. If the sun’s out, there’s always someone there. Now people can walk their dogs on the walking trail and then they’re able to take their puppy to the dog park and let it off the leash for a while.”
He said it’s important to balance how much shade they add “because if we have too much shade we take a chance at making a muddy mess.”
If the council approves the proposal at Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting, delivery is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.
Wiley said the next improvement she would like to see is the addition of a French drain at the small dog enclosure (for dogs weighing less than 25 pounds).
“After it rains, we have a problem of standing water in the small dog park,” she said.
