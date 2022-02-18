City leaders have long sought high-end apartments in Decatur, and the City Council will soon have to resolve a dispute between a developer who wants to build them and neighbors who don't want them in their backyard.
Local businessman Andy Villarreal wants to annex into the city a 14.57-acre property that runs north from Upper River Road Southeast. The property is immediately east of the Hickory Hills subdivision.
Villareal said he “plans to spend $20 million to $25 million” building a Class A apartment complex with 175 to 200 units that rent between $1,300 and $1,800 per month. With 12 units per building, this would require between 14 and 17 two-story buildings.
Despite opposition from Hickory Hills residents, he received a unanimous pre-zoning recommendation Tuesday from the Planning Commission after Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber representatives and local Realtors voiced their support for the plan.
The annexation request and a request for R-6 multi-family residential zoning now go to the City Council for approval.
This is a renewal of a fight that began in 2019 when Howard Morris and his family began plans to build a nearby 44-home subdivision off Old River Road. The residents didn’t want the subdivision.
Former District 3 Councilwoman Paige Bibbee, who lives in Hickory Hills, said residents were concerned Morris would build apartments or town homes. She said Morris changed his plan and agreed to build mid-sized single-family homes, and the city promised that apartments wouldn’t be built in the area.
Now Villarreal wants to build apartments right next to Hickory Hills.
“When I see apartments, I see transients who aren't going to stay very long,” said Steve Abbott, who lives on Hunterwood Drive Southeast. His backyard would be adjacent to the proposed apartment complex.
“They don’t have the commitment that a homeowner who lives 10 to 30 years in a home does,” Abbott said.
Hunterwood Drive resident Tracy Tubbs, a former Planning Commission member, said his neighborhood shouldn’t be any different from City View Estates in Southwest Decatur and Point Mallard Estates in Southeast Decatur. The city refused to approve rezoning attempts that would have allowed apartments to be built next to those subdivisions.
Tubbs said apartments “would change the character of the neighborhood that was built in the 1960s. I don’t understand why they have to be built in this one place when there are other places that are much more conducive for apartments.”
Failure to annex the land with zoning that allows for apartments would leave the city with no control over what is built there, City Planner Lee Terry told the Planning Commission, because Morgan County has no zoning ordinance.
Villarreal said he’s owned the land for over 37 years and he’s had offers to sell the land, including from one person who wanted to put a mobile home park on the property.
“My wife (Belinda) and I decided it wasn’t the right use for the property and we don’t want to just put anything there,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal, owner of Burningtree Country Club, said it’s important to him to build something that “enhances the property.” He said his son and his son’s father-in-law have built similar apartments outside of Atlanta and his son would be involved in the Decatur project.
Terry showed a preliminary layout of the development in which the apartment buildings would be built in a rectangular fashion with the front of the apartments facing the interior so the road, parking and lighting would be at the center of the development.
“This would reduce the amount of lighting and traffic that would impact the neighboring subdivision,” Terry said.
Terry said in his introductory remarks about the pre-zoning request that there’s a regional demand for apartments and Decatur hasn’t added high-end apartments in years while other north Alabama cities are building them as fast as possible. The closest is Limestone Creek, which is 1.3 miles from Decatur near Mooresville Road and just off Interstate 565.
He said Huntsville added 2,000 to 2,500 new apartment units last year.
Several residents expressed concern about traffic, but Terry said a traffic study done by the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization shows the apartments won’t have a significant impact on the number of vehicles on the road in the area.
The traffic study, Terry said, indicated that even after the apartments were occupied and the subdivisions off Old River Road are complete, Upper River Road would be at 38% of its traffic capacity.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence also pointed out that the city is working to realign the Upper River Road-Alabama 67 intersection and add a traffic light.
Jack Fite, who served on a chamber committee that studied how to get the city moving with its residential growth, said “Decatur has a real void” in quality apartments, and he thinks the city could finally take advantage of north Alabama’s growth.
“There’s a big need for high-quality multi-family and some of the developers look at Decatur as a third-tier market, but they want to see a local developer first put some skin in the game,” Fite said.
John Joseph is leader of Best and Brightest Initiative, a program aimed at attracting new college graduates to Decatur, and said he understands how the desire for growth is competing against existing residents' desire for their neighborhood to stay unchanged.
However, Joseph said the city can grow “or we will hollow out,” and the apartments are needed to attract young professionals.
Fite said he recently had young employees who had to move to Madison because they couldn’t find an apartment.
Realtor Jamie Reeves said young employees prefer apartments at first because they’re not ready to buy a home.
“They like an apartment because there’s no grass to mow,” Reeves said.
