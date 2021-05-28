The Decatur City Council will end the use of teleconferences for council meetings when Gov. Kay Ivey’s COVID-19 emergency order expires July 6 but continue with its online telecasts, Council President Jacob Ladner said.
Ladner said Thursday that council members will have to attend the meetings to vote, and they will return to the dais in the council chamber at City Hall instead of social distancing with some below the dais as they do now. The police tape used to create social distancing in the audience will be removed.
However, the city will continue streaming the meetings online using the video equipment purchased with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, he said.
The city spent $14,935 in CARES Act money to purchase two cameras and an encoder (a device that converts digital video to analog video signals), city spokeswoman Emily Long said.
Ladner said in-person meetings are conducive to better conversations on the issues and allow residents to attend and voice their opinions.
Ending the teleconferences will eliminate various technical problems like a caller forgetting to mute, the inability of the caller to hear what is being said and the occasional difficulty with call access, he said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he thinks returning to traditional meetings is the right move.
“I always prefer in-person meetings,” Pike said. “It’s better to hold face-to-face conversations than holding one over the phone.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he instructed city directors to attend meetings “when they have an item on the agenda.”
Ladner said the council could consider teleconferences for any council member or director who has to miss the meeting and wants to listen in on the conversation.
“That would make them available if something unexpected from the public comes up,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he loves the idea of continuing with the online streaming “because of the transparency it provides.”
One of the governor’s first emergency orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued March 18, 2020, waived portions of the Open Meetings Act by allowing teleconferenced meetings, but only for COVID-19-related business and as "necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body."
In April 2020, the previous City Council began holding meetings in which the council members could attend either in person or via teleconference.
This created a disagreement among council members as to which business was “essential.” The council majority wanted to consider all items in the teleconferenced meetings while councilman Billy Jackson and then-councilman Charles Kirby objected to many of the items under consideration as not being necessary to perform the city's essential functions.
Initially, almost every vote was preceded by a vote on whether the issue was an essential minimum function.
The new council members elected in November attend most meetings in person, so the teleconference controversy waned in recent months, especially as the pandemic has become less severe.
After going months without an “essential minimum function” vote, the council held another one on Monday at a called meeting held to correct a problem with an alcohol license issuance.
Initially Jackson, the only councilman participating remotely, questioned the need for the vote but City Attorney Herman Marks insisted the council needed to vote to declare the item essential.
Jackson then voted for the motion so the alcohol license issue was unanimously considered essential. The council followed that vote with a quick approval of the license correction.
“It was a huge mistake. I shouldn’t have voted for it (to be an essential minimum function),” Jackson said after the meeting. “The business owner probably considered it essential for his business but it wasn’t essential business and I shouldn’t have voted for it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he’s glad to hear of the plans to return to traditional meetings because he felt the essential minimum function exception to the Open Meetings Act has been abused during the pendency of the emergency order.
