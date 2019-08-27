The City Council and Big Communications plan to hold One Decatur-like public meetings for the rebooted branding effort they hope inspires pride among city and county residents.
Officials agreed on the new course Monday in a City Council work session that was called after the community reacted unfavorably to Big’s initial branding proposal, “A little Different.”
In 2017, close to a 1,000 residents attended a series of public meetings to provide input on the One Decatur comprehensive plan. This amount of public input made the document popular among residents, and it easily passed the City Council in February 2018.
“We need to talk to the people of Decatur,” Council President Paige Bibbee said.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill, who served on the committee that chose the unpopular branding proposal, said the mistake was not making the proposed plan available to the residents so there would be public acceptance.
The city has paid Big $119,000 so far as part of developing a branding plan. The Birmingham company hired a researcher to do surveys of north Alabama cities on their perception of Decatur. Big also did its own research.
An anomaly in the interviews is Decatur-Morgan County residents have a negative perception of Decatur that’s extremely rare, said Big President Matt Ervin.
“A company who did the surveys said this almost never happens in other cities,” Ervin said.
Ervin said creating civic pride is essential if Decatur leaders want to begin attracting newcomers to the city.
The council members agreed with Councilman Chuck Ard that the city needs to hold One Decatur-like public meetings that could help the branding plan create this civic pride.
Ervin said the positive in the survey was Decatur's perception as being family friendly and having some of the most affordable housing prices in the nation.
“We have an advantage over Madison,” Mayor Tab Bowling said. “People might want to live in Madison, but can they afford to live in Madison?”
Bibbee added that Decatur Utilities’ rates are among the lowest in the state.
Ervin said Decatur also has the advantage of being a small city with access to one of the fastest growing job markets in the country.
Ard said he would like to see the branding campaign include that Decatur is one of the most diverse cities in the state.
“We need to celebrate our diversity,” Ard said. “A lot of people look at this diversity as a negative, but we need to flip that around.”
While Ard said a slogan “isn’t going to change civic pride,” Ervin said a branding plan with a good slogan can become a “rallying cry” for a city. For example, he said Nashville got a lot of support from “I believe in Nashville.”
Ervin said he has seen on social media the public comments that the city should consider using “River City” but he said there are too many river cities in the country. He said Decatur’s old slogans, “A Grand City on a Charming Scale,” and, “A City of Opportunity” aren’t aggressive enough or attractive to young professionals.
Ervin said he’s not bitter about the rejection of the the initial “A little Different” slogan “because that happens every day.” He said he’s ready to hold the public meetings.
