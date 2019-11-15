The Decatur City Council will hold a community meeting Jan. 14 on the future of the Point Mallard Ice Complex.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion, 802-A Wilson St. N.W.
Last summer during routine maintenance, a contractor found that the pipes under the ice rink had collapsed. The City Council is now having to make a decision on the building’s future.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake recently proposed turning the building into a sports complex/event center.
