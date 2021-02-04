While most City Council members are submitting three or four candidates to be interviewed for the chief financial officer position, Councilman Hunter Pepper has one top choice.
Pepper said Wednesday he thinks city Finance Manager Kyle Demeester should be promoted to fill the CFO position left vacant with the retirement of John Andrzejewski.
Council President Jacob Ladner asked the council at Monday’s meeting to submit their choices by Wednesday. He said they will then decide at the Feb. 8 work session how to proceed with the selection process.
Pepper cut directly to one out of 26 applicants for the vacancy. He said he believes the council should promote in-house candidates when possible. He favors promoting Demeester and then conducting a search for a finance manager.
“It’s really hard to find people who know city finances and know what they’re doing,” Pepper said.
Demeester joined the city in 2018 after working a year at Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure and six years with the Warren Averett firm as an audit partner.
Pepper said it doesn’t bother him that Demeester doesn’t have any supervisory experience.
“He’s got enough experience,” Pepper said. “Any time I have a question, he gives me an answer. He’s willing to say yes or no to me and I trust his answer.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said they know they have a good in-house candidate but the interviews will help the council find the right candidate.
“We might find a candidate who impresses and has some great ideas about the job,” McMasters said.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin submitted a list of seven applicants to the council that she said are qualified for the job, have management experience or are ready to move to the management level and have government experience.
She added a second group who are qualified but have no government experience. She didn’t recommend them for an initial interview.
Sandlin suggested that a committee made up of Mayor Tab Bowling, City Attorney Herman Marks, Ladner and herself interview the seven and provide two or three finalists for public interviews with the council.
Councilman Billy Jackson objected to such a committee, saying it’s the council’s job to review the applications, make interview selections and select a CFO.
Ladner said the council will conduct interviews if they agree on a manageable number, but some kind of committee may be necessary if a large number are selected for interviews.
“I’m not interested in sitting through 10 hours of interviews,” Ladner said.
McMasters and fellow Councilman Kyle Pike agreed that how they proceed with the selection process depends on the number each councilman submits.
“I looked at the entire package (of candidate resumes given to them by Sandlin), and I'm comfortable with three of the candidates,” McMasters said.
Pike said he picked four candidates after reviewing the resumes. Ladner said he was looking at reducing his top five to a smaller number so he hadn’t made a final selection.
Pike and McMasters said they would be OK with a panel led by Sandlin if the council members don’t agree on a small number of applicants for public interviews.
“Mrs. Sandlin is an HR professional and, if we can include two councilmen, I’m OK with a committee if the number of applicants are too big,” McMasters said.
In addition to Demeester, the top applicants as recommended by Sandlin are:
• Tricia Arnold, currently in treasury product marketing and sales at Alabama Farm Credit. She twice worked at Alabama Farmers Cooperative in Decatur, and she was CFO at the Cullman City Board of Education.
• Vincent Davidson, owner of Davidson & Associates, Hoover. Davidson was chief accountant for the city of Birmingham from 2015 until April.
• David Fitzwater, assistant director of operations, West Virginia State Tax Department, Charleston, West Virginia, 2015 to December 2020. He previously worked as a professional accountant at Kanawha County Board of Education.
• Desmond Harris, CFO, St. Andrews Public Service District, Charleston, South Carolina, 2016-2019. His other government service includes senior financial accountant at Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority
• Andrea Holmes, owner of Andrea S. Holmes CPA, Triangle, Virginia. Her government experience was three years with the U.S. Housing and Urban Development in Washington D.C. as a management analyst.
• Sylvester Lavender, vice president of finance and accounting, Markstein Consulting, Birmingham. His previous government work was as interim CEO after serving as director of finance, properties and parking for Birmingham Airport Authority from 2013 to 2019.
