Proposed high-end apartments off Upper River Road Southeast have created a quandary for city officials who are dealing with major opposition even as they welcome projects that could attract new residents to the city.
Local businessman Andy Villarreal says he “plans to spend $20 million to $25 million” building a Class A apartment complex with 175 to 200 units.
Hickory Hills residents have raised numerous objections — from traffic to flooding to local political connections — in their fight against an apartment complex that could locate right next door.
Randy Hill said he and about 30 of his Hickory Hills neighbors “just don’t want” the apartment complex. Residents of Hunterwood Drive Southeast, the easternmost road in Hickory Hills, are particularly against the development because the apartments “would be 30 yards from some of our residences,” Hill said.
The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on the proposal to pre-zone — setting the zoning district in anticipation of annexation — Villarreal’s 14.57 acres to R-6, multi-family residential. The county does not have zoning.
Villarreal in February said he wants to be sure he can build apartments there before annexing the property into the city.
“I don’t think any of you would like to contend with what my neighbors are dealing with in your backyard,” Hickory Hills resident Steve Abbott, a former Planning Commission member, told the City Council at its March 7 meeting.
This area is in Carlton McMasters’ District 3 so he represents the Hickory Hills residents, but he also believes the city desperately needs high-end apartments. McMasters admitted he has lost sleep over this decision.
McMasters recently met with Hill, Abbott and other Hickory Hills residents at the site of the planned development. McMasters said Hill asked him in that meeting whether he represents District 3 or the city.
“My answer was both,” McMasters said. “This is a tough decision. I know how much the city needs apartments while the Hickory Hills residents don’t want them, and I don’t blame them.”
The council members are also getting pressure from some city residents and Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce members who want the apartments.
“But they (people wanting the apartments) don’t live near this area,” McMasters said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he also met with Hickory Hills residents and received a number of emails and phone calls. He called the apartment complex "exciting" for the city.
Ladner said he has dealt with and is dealing with opposition to proposed developments in his District 5, including current plans for a subdivision off Modaus Road Southwest. He said all of the councilmen and the mayor have to deal with opposition occasionally when there's growth in the city.
"At the end of the day, we have to do what is right for 60,000 people, not six people or 60 people," Ladner said.
Hill pointed out in a recent interview with The Daily that Villarreal contributed $500 to McMasters’ campaign in 2020. McMasters confirmed the contribution, but added, “four or five people from Hickory Hills also contributed to my campaign.”
Hill said he wants anything but apartments. “If they would zone it for single-family patio homes or town homes, that would be more acceptable.”
But Hill said he knows their battle may be a losing one because this would be the high-end apartment complex the city has sought for years.
Young professionals
Crystal Brown, executive director and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the city hasn’t had a major apartment complex built in more than 20 years but needs apartments to attract young professionals and “seasoned professionals,” older people who are looking to downsize.
She said local industries repeatedly ask about available apartments for employees moving into the area, and “we just don’t have any.”
Em and George Barran built a small downtown apartment complex in 2016 and the 10 units filled almost immediately.
Several members of the chamber’s residential task force attended the February Planning Commission meeting to voice their support for Villarreal’s apartments.
“We feel good about the development, especially because we know Andy and we trust what he’s going to do.” Brown said. “He has a family member with experience in building apartments coming in to help. What he puts there will be a development conducive to the neighborhood.”
Mayor Tab Bowling, who voiced his support for the Villarreal apartments at the February Planning Commission meeting, said this kind of opposition isn’t unusual.
“We see this just about every time a new development comes up,” Bowling said. “I’m part of the Big 10 Mayors (a group that consists of mayors of the state's largest cities), and mayors from all of the other municipalities say they deal with this.”
Bowling said people talk about the fact that Decatur wasn’t growing and “pick on city leadership for not having growth. We want growth, 'just not in my backyard.'”
Bowling also understands Hickory Hills residents’ concerns about the apartment development. He went through the same thing in 2015, a year before he became mayor, when developer Danny Hill wanted to build luxury apartments adjacent to the City View subdivision where he lived in Southwest Decatur.
The city Board of Zoning Adjustments would not grant Danny Hill a variance so the project died.
Bowling said that project and the Villarreal project are different.
“When we moved in, (landowner) Vernon Lane had a master plan that showed the rest of the lots would have been estate lots if it builds out,” Bowling said. “But, unfortunately, 2008 hit and that took the wind out of the housing market.”
McMasters said the city and residents in the Hickory Hills area should be aware that, if Villarreal’s property doesn’t enter the city under the R-6 zoning, Villarreal could keep his property in the county “and do whatever he wants to do with it.”
At the February Planning Commission meeting, Villarreal said he had an offer to sell the land to a buyer who wanted to put mobile homes on the property, but he turned the offer down.
Traffic, flooding
Upper River Road traffic and flooding in the area are among the concerns that residents repeatedly voice, but city officials said they have plans to address both.
Abbott said Upper River Road “is a cut-through from Priceville to Decatur. It’s just an old country road.” He said the city should hold off on allowing the apartment complex until the road can be upgraded.
“This safety issue is not just related to District 3,” Abbott said. “It’s related to the whole city.”
The Upper River Road intersection with Alabama 67 is a problem that a 2020 study of 14 intersections in Priceville and Southeast Decatur by engineering consultant Garver LLC shows needs to be resolved. The study, initiated by the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, also included other intersections along Alabama 67 and Upper River Road.
Randy Hill was critical of the study because it used crash data from 2013 to 2016 “before several new subdivisions were built in Priceville and the new subdivisions began in Decatur.”
MPO Director Dewayne Hellums said the study showed Upper River Road, considered a two-lane minor arterial, isn’t over capacity “and won’t be for a while” with 21,000 vehicles a day.
Traffic counts were taken in January 2020 (prior to the coronavirus pandemic), and Hellums said his department watches the counts daily. Growth rates were forecast and traffic volumes were projected through 2045, the study says.
The study says the Upper River Road-Alabama 67 intersection met criteria “that indicates the need for a traffic signal."
“Traffic analysis showed poor operating conditions already exist in the study area, with unacceptable levels of service and queues forming along several intersections,” the study says.
The City Council approved Garver in December to do engineering and design for the Upper River Road-Alabama 67 intersection for $126,810. City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Garver’s plan is about 30% complete.
As urged in the study, Prewitt said the plan is to turn the west end of Upper River Road to the south to make it more perpendicular to Alabama 67 and add a traffic light.
The study says traffic turning right off Upper River Road onto Alabama 67 is a major concern, particularly during morning rush hour traffic. A separate right lane is part the Garver plan to eliminate backups during rush hours, Prewitt said.
Prewitt said it will be next year before the engineering is complete, and then the city will have to do rights-of-way acquisitions. This will impact how long it takes to get to the start of construction.
He said the store on the southeast side of the intersection will likely become the victim of the city’s eminent domain powers. Property will also be needed for the right lane on the northeast corner.
The MPO's long-range plan estimates the project will cost about $2.4 million. Hellums said they’re hoping to get some federal funding for construction.
The Hickory Hills residents said the Old River Road intersection with Upper River Road has also been a problem for years with several fatalities there.
The study includes suggestions that several Upper River Road intersections should feature roundabouts as a way to regulate traffic flow. Prewitt said he is working on an engineering and design proposal for the Upper River-Old River intersection to present to the City Council. He said this new design would likely include a roundabout.
The study says traffic on Upper River Road uses Deere Road when drivers plan to turn south on Alabama 67, toward Interstate 65, instead of using the Upper River-Alabama 67 intersection to turn south.
However, Hellums said improvement of the Deere Road-Upper River Road intersection will have to wait because “we can only do one intersection at a time.” This intersection is in the county between Decatur and Priceville.
Drainage
Flooding is the other major concern for the area and particularly the Villarreal property, Hickory Hills residents point out. Hunterwood Drive resident Bob Caspers told the council that the Villarreal property floods regularly.
Abe Mayo said he has been living on Hunterwood for 15 years and “it’s a great place to live. Beautiful neighbors. A place to call home.” However, Mayo said the Villarreal property “isn’t feasible for development” because of the drainage.
“You can change the zoning and build a $1 million home, but drainage is still an issue,” Mayo said, "and just creates a heartache for folks in the area.”
Mayo said nearby City View Church has flooded several times and, on Feb. 27, about 5 inches of rain flooded Upper River Road so the county had to block it.
Donnie Lane, president of Enersolv Corp., has been doing engineering for years. While he’s not involved in this project, Lane said engineers use topographic maps and drones when they’re doing the engineering and design for the site plan.
“The engineering and design will identify excess runoff and create a plan to take care of this excess,” Lane said.
Lane said the standard way to deal with excess runoff in a site plan is using a retention basin as they did when they built the new Austin High School in Southwest Decatur.
“It was a requirement the city had to hold the capacity coming out of the basin,” said Lane, who was a school board member at the time. “We had to build a bigger basin than we originally planned.”
Lane said determining the location for the basin and how big it needs to be “is very easy, very basic. If it’s designed right and built right, it will usually improve drainage in the area.”
Prewitt said there will have to be a retention pond for the Villarreal property. He agreed that retention ponds are the way most site plans deal with drainage problems. He emphasized that site plans only have to deal with excess drainage created by a development, but he said most plans improve existing water problems.
However, Mayo said the retention pond at Old River Manor, one of the new subdivisions off nearby Old River Road, overfilled during the Feb. 27 storm.
“If they can’t do that right, how are we going to get this (apartment development) done right?” Mayo said. “I have very little faith that this will be done right because we don’t have a very good history.”
