Decatur residents planning disc jockey, handyman and online monogramming businesses had to make time-consuming appeals for zoning variances last month to get permits for home offices, but the city has a plan to ease the burden on entrepreneurs while still protecting neighborhoods.
A proposed ordinance change would let the Building Department approve home offices and issue temporary occupancy business licenses rather than making the business owner appeal for a variance from the city Board of Zoning Adjustment. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the change during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
BOZA member Larry Waye, former executive director of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, said the board has seen a rise in requests for home office variances in the past decade.
“We’ve seen a real entrepreneur atmosphere change,” Waye said. “Most businesses start somewhere and that’s usually out of a home.”
Decatur’s increase in business start-ups follows a national trend as Americans filed paperwork to start 4.3 million businesses last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That was a 24% increase from the year before and by far the most in the decade and a half that the government has kept track. Applications are on a pace to be even higher this year.
City Planner Lee Terry said between 15 and 20 people a month seek permission to operate a business out of their homes, so the ordinance change would also ease the workload on BOZA. The board approved 117 cases of home occupations in 2021.
The proposal, which has the support of the Planning Commission as a change to the zoning ordinance, would allow the city to reduce the approval time required. Lee said the process takes at least 30 days now and it could be reduced to as little as three to five days.
A Building Department inspector would need to review the application to make sure it wouldn't detract from a neighborhood, said Development Services Manager Tom Polk of the Building Department.
February requests
Of the 11 requests for home offices on BOZA's Feb. 22 agenda, only three required any debate.
“Most are very, very simple requests that would be easy enough for administrative approval,” Waye said.
That February meeting moved swiftly with BOZA Chairwoman Delayne Dean quickly questioning the applicants on the nature of their businesses and whether they understood the simple rules including that they can’t have signs in their yards, have customers coming to their homes or have employees based in their homes.
In addition to the requests for disc jockey, handyman and online monogramming offices, there were requests for landscaping, woodworking and cleaning business offices. Online sales offices are particularly popular requests.
“Very rarely do we turn down a home occupation business as long as they know the rules and say they will follow them,” Dean said.
Stan Moore, who plans to open an online woodworking business, was questioned about whether his work reached the level of carpentry and he said it was on a smaller scale. His reply got him BOZA approval.
Afterward, Moore said he thought it “was a fairly seamless process and I didn’t find it intimidating.”
Misti Smith, who received approval to operate a home craft business on Dogwood Drive Southwest, said she was nervous going before BOZA because it is a public meeting. She said it “would be a big improvement” to change to an administrative decision because it would be easier and quicker.
However, there are occasions when approval isn’t as simple as answering a few questions. During the BOZA meeting, Katherine Wright wanted to operate an administrative office for a cleaning business out of her home on Autumn Leaves Trail Southeast, but two neighbors expressed concern about her request.
Neighbors Lou Gaphany and Ann Pickler told Dean that a car-washing service is being run on Wright’s driveway.
“We wonder if this an honest appeal,” Gaphany told BOZA. “We’re concerned they’re telling you they will do one thing and then they will do another.”
After Wright told the board that her brother was detailing cars but he no longer lives with her, the board approved her variance request.
Enforcement mechanism
Waye said he is concerned that the administrative change could make these home office requests less public, especially since the applications will no longer be advertised.
Polk said the public can still file a complaint with his department if they think a resident is violating city zoning, and then an inspector would investigate the case.
The proposed ordinance change says the approval of a home office "shall be deemed a privilege" and requires continued adherence to regulations. The Building Department or Revenue Department can revoke the permit if "presented with evidence of potential violation."
“We can revoke a business license on the spot and, if an applicant wants due process, he can appeal it to BOZA,” Polk said. “This will actually make enforcement quicker.”
