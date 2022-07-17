Decatur could grow again Monday morning with the City Council scheduled to vote on the annexation of 14.7 acres off Upper River Road slated for a controversial apartment complex.
If approved at the 10 a.m. meeting in the Council Chambers at Decatur City Hall, the addition would increase the city’s 60 square miles and contribute to the residential housing stock that has grown in the past three years after a longtime push by city leaders.
Local businessman Andy Villarreal said in February when he began the annexation process that he plans to spend up to $25 million building a Class A apartment complex with up to 175 units renting for $1,300 to $1,800 per month. He said at the time his son and father-in-law have built seven complexes like this in the Atlanta area, and they will be involved in the project.
The apartment development received support from local chamber, hospital and economic development officials, real estate agents and Mayor Tab Bowling. Their consensus support is to fill what they say is a desperate need citywide for high-end apartments.
However, Hickory Hills subdivision residents and their neighbors have strongly opposed the apartment complex. They filled the council chambers in February, March and April to show their opposition, but the Planning Commission and City Council approved pre-zoning the property as R-4, multi-family residential district.
Councilman Carlton McMasters, whose District 3 includes this area, said he doesn’t expect the council to change its mind Monday. He said he believes the council made its decision when it voted 4-1 for the R-4 pre-zoning.
“I just hope the developer follows through with his plans for the up-scale apartments,” McMasters said.
The number of residents fighting the development attending council meetings has dwindled since the council zoning vote, but Old River Road resident Lile Blythe reminded the City Council at its July 5 meeting that there’s still opposition.
“Many of the people who agree with us aren’t attending every meeting,” said Lile Blythe, who doesn’t live in the city. “That doesn’t mean they don’t still care. My purpose of continuing to speak out is most of Decatur doesn’t realize what this zoning is going to do to our city when it’s annexed in this summer.”
1DUCK, OneDecatur United Citizens Kaizen, was formed as a coalition of residents during the initial fight against the apartment complex and a town home development on Carridale Street Southwest. The group's founder, Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, said it appears that the council has made up its mind, and "that's unfortunate."
"The bottom line is all of the subdivision's neighbors are vehemently against this type of development," Hoffmeier-Wilson said of the apartment development.
She said they would be OK with other single-family detached developments and the council won't consider anything other than the R-4 zoning for apartments, which she believes is a mistake.
"When this manifests, they're creating a contentious situation for both streets," Hoffmeier-Wilson said. "There will be conflict (between with the subdivision and apartment residents), and that's on them. The only thing we can do is wait until the election comes (in 2025)."
Traffic concerns
Six Hunterwood Drive Southeast residents are concerned their homes will be 30 feet from the proposed complex.
“Our lots are wide, but they’re not deep,” Hunterwood resident Sheila Smith told the council on July 5. “We could have two buildings with 24 units looking in my backyard. We could have 24 units looking in my master bedroom window and 24 units looking at my grandchildren playing in my backyard.”
Hickory Hills neighbors have challenged several aspects of the apartment complex in an effort to delay or thwart it. They said apartments don’t fit in the area, they would create more traffic on what are already dangerous Upper River and Old River roads and the complex would create drainage and flooding issues.
Most recently, neighbor Gregg Blythe said the apartment complex would not be a good fit next to his 30-acre cattle farm.
In response to the road concerns, city officials said they are working improve Upper River Road, particularly its intersections with Alabama 67 and Old River Road.
The City Council will consider on Monday a proposal from Wisener, LLC for it to provide appraisals, negotiations, relocation of business and project management for the Upper River Road-Alabama 67 realignment at a cost of $12,700. The council already approved engineering on this project.
Latest issues
1DUCK submitted several questions recently in a July 12 memo to the city on the annexation.
Matthew Marquez, of the city Planning Department, responded to the group in an email that the site plan for the apartment complex won’t be available until a later date when it’s submitted to the city for approval.
The 1DUCK memo says the R-4 zoning could be considered spot zoning because it’s not consistent with the city’s OneDecatur comprehensive plan and it “benefits the owner over the general public.”
Marquez wrote that the zoning is consistent with the comprehensive plan and “it’s listed as mixed neighborhood, which includes various styles of residences and secondary uses of commercial neighborhood, offices and parks and open spaces.
“This would not be spot zoning as it is a residential zoning next to other residential zonings,” Marquez wrote. “The general public will benefit due to the increased housing choices offered in Decatur at a time of low housing stock.”
Regarding concerns about drainage and the complex's impact on the neighboring Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, Marquez wrote that the city’s Engineering Department will assure compliance and review storm water and drainage plans.
“This is not much different from other parking lots in the area,” he writes. “The drainage will be reviewed when the site plan is submitted.”
The group asked about dumpster placement at the apartment complex, and Marquez wrote that this is part of the site plan approval.
The 1DUCK memo expressed concern that the development will put additional stress on the Police and Fire departments, and Marquez wrote that these departments “will review these concerns as the project moves forward.”
Hoffmeier-Wilson said Monday's vote is not the end of her group's fight against the apartment complex.
"Just let Villarreal proceed and we will be a needle in his side — watch every step," Hoffmeier-Wilson said. "We're going to make sure he doesn't damage the ecology or create pollution or drainage problems."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.