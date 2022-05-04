Neighborhood opposition led the Decatur City Council to turn down a $50,000 grant for a Fitness Court at Austinville Park.
The council voted 3-1 this week to decline the grant from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Councilman Carlton McMasters cast the only vote for accepting the grant, and Council President Jacob Ladner was absent from Monday's meeting.
The Fitness Court is a 38-foot-by-38-foot outdoor gym network that features seven zones for a circuit training workout. The National Fitness Campaign is building Fitness Courts throughout the country.
Austinville Park, located at the corner of Lamar Street and Spring Avenue Southwest, is in Councilman Hunter Pepper’s District 4. He said 11 people who live in the Austinville area called him Monday expressing their opposition to putting the Fitness Court at the park.
“They want swingsets, merry-go-rounds and slides,” Pepper said.
Pepper said the Fitness Court “is great. It’s just not very child friendly. I can tell you I don’t think this is the right area for it.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said Pepper saying that neighboring residents oppose the Fitness Court changed his vote.
“I had every intention of supporting this,” Jackson said. “We’re elected as extensions of our constituents, and we have to weigh what they say they want in our communities and our districts.”
Councilman Kyle Pike joined Jackson and Pepper in voting to decline the grant.
Jackson said he views this project in the same way as the rezoning of property on Carridale Street Southwest to allow a town home project that its neighbors oppose. He was the only councilman to vote against the zoning change.
“From my perspective, it’s unfortunate we’re possibly losing out on a good project, but we are servants of Decatur and this is something our residents don’t want,” Jackson said.
Allen Stover, city Community Development manager, and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake chose the location in cooperation with National Fitness Campaign (NFC).
Stover said NFC looked at two or three sites in the city. The group initially preferred Wilson Morgan Park, but Stover said space might not be available there with the city planning to build a recreation center in the park.
Stover said the Austinville Park was NFC’s second choice because it’s not far from Wilson Morgan and there are sidewalks that connect the two parks. He said Austinville Park fit the city preferences and the $117,000 required as the grant match was available for that site from the federal Community Development Block Grant funds the city receives annually.
CDBG is a federal program that supplies funding meant to improve low-income areas, and Austinville now qualifies for use of this funding. The city received $489,000 in CDBG money in 2021 and spent $103,000 at Austinville Park removing the tennis courts and adding landscaping.
Stover said the CDBG money allows the city to avoid using its general fund budget to get the matching funds for the workout grant.
“We’ve got the money in the budget and, in doing our due diligence, we thought it was a good location,” Stover said.
The park originally had two swingsets, a slide and a merry-go-round that Stover said they removed because they were falling into disrepair. They removed the tennis courts because they weren’t being used for tennis and the neighbors said in a community meeting that they preferred some green space.
Stover said the residents didn’t say anything at the time about wanting playground equipment. He said he thinks there’s room for playground equipment and the Fitness Court in the 2.29-acre park, but they would possibly lose the green space.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he thought the Fitness Court grant would be positive news, and McMasters said he “hates to see us lose this opportunity,” especially after Stover said Decatur would be one of the first Alabama cities to get a Fitness Court.
“This would give us another amenity that very few other communities have,” McMasters said. “And, hearing that there’s room for both a playground and the fitness area, I think it’s a mistake to turn this grant down.”
Jackson asked if the grant is tied to Austinville Park or could they select an alternate location, and City Attorney Herman Marks suggested they could table the vote on accepting the grant until another location could be selected.
However, Lake and Stover agreed the council should reject the grant if they don’t like the location. Lake said there’s no guarantee the city will get the grant a second time.
“We need to tell them something,” Lake said.
Stover said he believes rejecting the grant won’t be viewed negatively by NFC and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
“We’ll just start the (grant application) process over with a different location,” Stover said.
Pike suggested the city might need to pay for the project out of its general fund and put it in a different location.
“The Fitness Court is great but Austinville Park might not be the right location, especially with Mr. Pepper and obviously his district’s opposition to it,” Pike said.
Why not put this fitness space in the park at Julian Harris? It has plenty of unused space.
