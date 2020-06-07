The Decatur City Council remains divided on the director of development's role more than a year after beginning the process to fill the position and has rejected the majority of candidates presented by a consulting firm it hired.
Council's discussion last week on how to proceed with the effort to replace recently retired Director of Development Wally Terry included a suggestion to hire a city manager and a push by Councilman Billy Jackson to hire directors for the each of the departments that Terry once led.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the council agreed to interviews with only two of the seven applicants presented by consultant GovHR for the job. A candidate needed at least three of the five council members to agree to an interview. The city is paying the consultant up to $35,000 to conduct a national search after an initial search by Sandlin failed to produce a qualified candidate.
Sarah McKee, of GovHR, pushed back on the council rejection of five candidates in an email, calling all the applicants supplied highly qualified. The email also said it’s a “difficult task” to find someone with experience and knowledge in planning, engineering, community development and building, the areas that Terry oversaw as director of development.
“As this process continues to linger, candidates will begin to seek other opportunities unless the city is willing to remove certain functions from the role,” McKee writes. “Finding someone with the majority of these skills and (who) can learn the others is highly recommended.”
McKee said finding someone who is an engineer and a planner “is highly unlikely.” She also called the council’s expectations for the position “unrealistic.”
She suggested finding someone who is a leader who can complement each of the departments.
The city director of development oversees Community Development, which includes the Planning, Engineering, Code Enforcement and Building departments.
Jackson said McKee is right in saying that it’s difficult to find someone with skills in all of those areas. Instead, he said, the council needs to hire a director for each of the four departments, which were consolidated under Terry because of budget cuts.
“We have departments that are shortchanged,” Jackson said. “We need to bite the bullet and hire people with the appropriate backgrounds to lead those departments so the city can grow.”
As an example, Jackson said Decatur at one time didn’t have any certified planners while Huntsville had 13 and Madison had five.
“This is why Decatur is falling behind those other cities,” Jackson said.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she agrees with Jackson that hiring directors for the four departments is the way to go, but Councilman Chuck Ard said he prefers hiring a leader like Terry and keeping the organizational format the same.
--
Looking for 'leader'
Ard said the council hired CFO John Andrzejewski for his leadership and direction.
“We’re not looking for technical expertise. We’re looking for someone who is a leader.”
Sandlin said one issue with just having directors over each department and no supervisor over all four is that it would increase the number of people reporting to the mayor to 20 to 25.
“That creates a daily challenge,” Sandlin said. “You’ve got to have an executive-level position who can maintain the energy and set priorities or focus execution. We need a leader with vision.”
Councilman Charles Kirby got support from Council President Paige Bibbee when he suggested hiring a city manager. The city remains a defendant in a lawsuit for not implementing a city manager-style of government voted on and approved by residents in 2010.
“I know this is a solution that won’t be popular with some, but we could take a step backward and hire a city manager,” Kirby said.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said the council has already set the salaries for the next council and the municipal election is Aug. 25 so the council will have to wait four years to change the form of government “if this affects the mayor’s salary.”
Bibbee said the city could look for directors as Jackson suggested and then hire a city administrator to lead these departments.
The council decided at last week's meeting to put off a decision on how to proceed until it can hold more discussion at a future meeting. Terry retired April 30.
--
Lengthy search
The council decided in January to hire GovHR, and received a list of seven Tier 1 candidates — out of 56 applicants from around the country — in late April.
The two candidates receiving enough support for interviews were Robert Long, former vice president of economic development, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce/Forsyth Forward, Cumming, Georgia; and Chandler Poole, former director of community and economic development, Rock Island, Illinois.
The other candidates supplied by GovHR were: Charles Nathan Willingham, director of grants and sponsored programs at the University of North Alabama; Darwin Watson, special projects consultant, Prairie Real Estate Group, Benton Harbor, Michigan; Rinkey Singh, senior programs manager, Walmart Inc., Bentonville, Arkansas; Michael Nagy, former business development manager, Bureau Veritas — North America, Kennesaw, Georgia; and Dennis Jarvis II, economic development director, Vance Economic Development Commission, Henderson, North Carolina.
The process of finding Terry's replacement began last year. The city's initial 60-day search to find an assistant director of development was unsuccessful after it failed to draw the experienced candidates the city wanted, Sandlin said in April 2019.
A second search was conducted for a transitional director who would be guaranteed a promotion to replace Terry upon his retirement. The second search produced 23 candidates before seven pulled out of consideration. Five semifinalists were selected from the remaining applicants and interviewed in August by a selection committee, but Mayor Tab Bowling and Bibbee said the committee did not find the right candidate. The next step in the process was to hire GovHR.
