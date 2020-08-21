The City Council voted this morning in a called meeting to offer the Decatur Youth Services director job to former employee Brandon Watkins in a move that could end a tumultuous six-month search process.
The city and Watkins still must reach an agreement on salary and a start date that council would have to approve, according to City Attorney Herman Marks.
A Northwest Decatur native and Austin High graduate, Watkins is a social services representative and life coach for Decatur City Schools and co-owner of Solutions 4 Success counseling business. He was DYS programs coordinator from 1998 to 2015.
The council voted 4-0 to allow Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to make a contract offer to Watkins. Councilman Chuck Ard was absent.
The council has been working to find a successor to Bruce Jones since he retired in January as DYS executive director.
Lemzel Johnson was hired in spring 2019 as lead programs director by Jones, who intended to make him heir apparent. However, the council chose to open up the position for applications.
The council narrowed its original list of five candidates to two finalists and in March interviewed Johnson and Richard Collie of Athens State University. Collie was the top selection of the council majority, but he turned down the city three times during salary negotiations.
A motion to hire Johnson then failed to get a council majority in May.
The council interviewed Watkins and Murphy Brown last week. They told Council President Paige Bibbee that they were told not to apply initially because Johnson already had the job. They did not say who gave them those instructions.
Johnson has been functioning as interim director since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.