The Decatur City Council has picked a 49-year-old Mississippi woman with experience in public utilities, waste disposal and recycling to become the Morgan County Regional Landfill and Recycling director.
The council voted 4-1 Monday to do a background check and negotiate a contract with Wanda Tyler, deputy director of the Department of Public Works for Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the advertised pay range for the position is $69,806 to $106,219.
“We will start salary negotiations in the mid-$80s,” Sandlin said.
Council President Paige Bibbee said the council hasn't voted on making the change but intends to separate the landfill director's job from the position of director of Street and Environmental Services, which includes the Sanitation and Street Departments. The Personnel Board has already approved the separated positions.
Rickey Terry, who said he plans to retire in September 2020, has been overseeing the landfill and SES since 2015. Then-Mayor Don Kyle and the council combined the landfill and the financially struggling Public Works Department and laid off the Public Works director. The council wants the new landfill director to work with Terry until he retires.
Councilman Billy Jackson cast the lone vote against offering Tyler the job. He said he voted no because he thinks the council is violating protocol in the screening process for the position.
The city received 11 applications. A council committee consisting of Bibbee, Councilman Chuck Ard, Mayor Tab Bowling, Director of Development Wally Terry, CFO John Andrzejewski, Rickey Terry and Sandlin interviewed four semifinalists and selected two finalists for public interviews by the City Council.
The City Council then chose Tyler without public discussion on Monday.
“We as a council can’t delegate the voting process to anybody,” Jackson said in the pre-meeting work session.
The City Council chose Tyler over Charles Munsey, regional manager of Otto Environmental in Baldwin County.
Council members indicated it was a tough choice between the two finalists, although Councilwoman Kristi Hill called Tyler “a rock star" candidate.
Munsey was the only candidate of the two who had experience in dealing with a garbage landfill like Decatur’s. He was regional manager at a smaller landfill in South Florida.
Most of Tyler’s experience has been in managing garbage collection, recycling and water treatment plants in Jackson, Mississippi, and Hattiesburg. She did oversee a landfill that handles large debris like appliances, rocks and other non-disposable materials.
Munsey’s failure to keep his Manager of Landfill Operations certification current apparently hurt his candidacy. Rickey Terry said it requires 30 hours of study to acquire a MOLO, and the applicant also has to be approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to run a landfill.
“The MOLO is huge,” Rickey Terry said. “All of our people (working at the landfill) are certified because there are so many regulations to follow.”
Even without the certification issue, Ard said, he thought Tyler was the better of the two candidates.
“She has all of the prerequisites,” Ard said. “She had more landfill director experience as well as recycling experience and municipal experience that the other candidate didn’t have. Her work records show that she’s gone into unknown environments and handled things well.”
Bibbee said she also thought Tyler, who has a master's of business administration degree, met all of the job qualifications.
“She’s not only worked in landfills and recycling, she’s worked in utilities — the power, the water,” Bibbee said. “The processes and procedures she developed in each place were continued after she left.”
Bibbee said she also isn’t concerned that Tyler hasn’t worked in a garbage landfill like Decatur’s.
“She’s met every challenge that’s been put in front of her,” Bibbee said.
