Decatur's City Council is willing to promote Assistant City Clerk Stephanie Simon to the clerk's job without conducting a candidate search, and she said Wednesday she wants the position.
Simon said she plans to apply for the vacancy created with the impending retirement of City Clerk Stacy Gilley, who notified the city Feb. 24 that she is retiring April 1. Gilley is out on medical leave.
The only steps left are for Simon to inform the city she is interested, the city to negotiate an agreement with Simon, and for the City Council to approve her promotion and contract.
Simon, 47, would then become the fifth new department head hired for Decatur in the last year.
Gail Busbey, Decatur's city clerk for 25 years who hired Simon in 1997, said Simon would make an “amazing” choice” for Decatur's next city clerk.
“Stephanie is an intelligent and capable young woman,” Busbey said. “She’s really professional and level-headed. They won’t find anyone better.”
Busbey worked for the city of Decatur for 42 years and once made an unsuccessful run for mayor. She said she knows city clerks in Alabama and worldwide “and Stephanie is as good as anybody I know.”
Although often at odds with Councilman Billy Jackson, the remainder of the council supported the longtime District 1 councilman on Monday in his desire to promote Simon.
Jackson said the city has a tradition of promoting assistant clerks to city clerk that goes back to the 1950s, but Busbey said this tradition “probably goes back 100 years.”
She said the first city clerk she knew was Joe Petty, and his assistant Florence Adams succeeded him. Ruby Dutton was Adams' assistant before becoming city clerk, and Busbey was assistant clerk under her. Betty Marshall, who worked 28 years in the city clerk’s office, was Busbey’s assistant before she was promoted city clerk in 2005 when Busbey became chief financial officer.
When Marshall retired in 2011, the council broke with tradition by bypassing Simon to hire Gilley, who then worked for the city of Madison.
Jackson said Gilley did well but dealt with a long learning curve to start her Decatur tenure because every city operates differently and it takes time to learn a city’s policies and procedures.
“The city clerk has more responsibility and day-to-day impact on the city (than any other department head),” Jackson said.
---
Job duties
Busbey, who still lives in Decatur and works part time for the city of Cullman, said city clerk “looks like a super easy job but it’s really very complicated.” She said she has a degree in human resources and public administration while Simon graduated from Austin High and the University of South Alabama.
“There’s really not a college course that can prepare someone for the job of city clerk. Education helps, but it’s really learning on the job,” Busbey said.
In addition to running municipal elections as the chief election official, the city clerk is the custodian of city records, sets up agendas, keeps minutes for council meetings and keeps council members informed. The clerk's office is responsible for receipt, distribution and expenditure of city funds.
The pay range for a city clerk is $70,854 to $107,612 in annual salary plus benefits. Simon makes $69,125 annually as the assistant city clerk, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Wednesday.
Councilman Carlton McMasters led the council in joining Jackson's position on Simon during discussion Monday.
“I’m all in favor of promoting from within, and I agree with Mr. Jackson on this,” McMasters said. “Hiring should be fluid even though there is a resolution in place. Decisions have to be made in a case-by-case, and we have to have the right person in place.”
McMasters said the only question is whether the council has to follow a resolution approved in 2019 that all department head openings must be posted and advertised for at least two weeks.
City Attorney Herman Marks said this council, which took office in November, isn’t tied to that resolution. The council can “advertise for internal candidates only,” he said, if it chooses.
The council members briefly considered posting the job for existing employees only but agreed to see if Simon wants the job. Jackson said she would be the only internal applicant qualified for the opening.
---
Succession plans
Mayor Tab Bowling suggested the city create the same kind of succession plans in other departments as the one Jackson is pushing for with the city clerk.
Jackson said city clerk is different from other departments because the job has many procedures specific to Decatur whereas other department heads, like landfill director and police or fire chief, can learn their careers in other cities.
Council President Jacob Ladner said a succession plan is great “but you can’t make a blanket statement and say one size fits all.”
Ladner said each position has to be examined at the time it becomes open.
“Ms. Simon has been with the city 24 years,” Ladner said. “If she had only been with the city one or two years, we might go a different direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.