Councilman Hunter Pepper was ordered the pay $2,340 in court costs on 11 citations today in Decatur Municipal Court, but he doesn’t have to pay any fines.
A 12th citation, driving without a driver's license, was dismissed by conflict docket Judge Larry Madison. The Hartselle Municipal Court judge, Madison stepped in to hear the case and Joe Propst served as conflict docket prosecutor because of Pepper’s position as a city councilman.
The 12 citations were from seven separate stops by Decatur police from October 2019 into early 2020, prior to Pepper’s election as the District 4 councilman in August 2020.
Pepper took office in November 2020 as the city’s youngest ever elected official at 18 years old.
Pepper, now 20, has 12 months to pay the court costs but said he planned to pay them after this morning’s hearing.
