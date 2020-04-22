Councilman Billy Jackson said there were at least 93 debris dumps Monday in his District 1 because it was neglected last week while Street and Environmental Services worked overtime removing similar piles in other areas of Decatur.
Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry told Jackson that District 1 was “immaculate" during a break between council meetings Monday morning. Jackson said after hearing that statement he took photos of debris that appeared to have been waiting on city pickup for close to a month in his district, which includes Northwest Decatur and part of Southwest Decatur.
“He said it’s ‘immaculate,’ and that’s completely untrue,” Jackson said. “What really concerns me is his department went into overtime and worked on (normal off days) Monday and Saturday, but they never set foot in my district.”
Jackson said the Southwest Decatur areas in his district were untouched. Northwest Decatur “wasn’t bad,” but he saw several large piles of debris that have been on the curb for weeks.
Hillside Road Southwest resident LeBron Clark said his pile of debris and limbs had been waiting on his curb about three weeks. He said he looked at a chair so long on the pile that he decided to redo it with the extra time he has because of the statewide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“They told us they were behind on picking up debris, but it shouldn’t have been that long,” Clark said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he also toured those areas and he admitted the city missed a large pocket of homes.
“It was just an oversight,” Bowling said. “It was obvious looking at the foliage and the grass growing around and under the piles that they had been sitting there for a while.”
Bowling said the city had five trucks serving each of the districts Tuesday, and Terry was making sure the missed areas were covered.
Jackson said he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that District 1 residents are less affluent and predominantly minority. He said the Street and Environmental Services Department could “be giving preferential treatment to certain political figures or making sure certain council members receive special service.”
There is a difference in the city’s service to District 1 and its other four districts, and that shouldn’t be the case, Jackson said.
“My residents pay taxes like every other portion of the city,” Jackson said. “They deserve the same level of service regardless of who they are.”
Terry said he would not comment on Jackson’s accusations.
“I don’t feel the need to respond,” Terry said. “Everybody knows me and how we operate. Responding does nothing but create division and controversy.”
Bowling insisted the problem was just an oversight and it had nothing to do with the location or financial standing of the residents.
“Having five trucks out in the districts doesn’t support that (accusation),” Bowling said.
One obstacle for Street and Environmental Services is residents continue to put trash in their recycling bins after filling up their garbage cans. The mayor said each household should have two bins that can be used for garbage. The green bin at one time was used only for green yard waste, but now both bins can be used for garbage or green waste.
Bowling said he understands people are producing more garbage while they stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are not supposed to use the recycling cans,” Bowling said. “Sanitation will not service them because it contaminates the can.”
The city temporarily shut down its recycling when the pandemic began, and Terry said his crews "can’t create a false impression” that the city is recycling again by emptying recycling bins full of garbage. The city has not set a date for resuming collection of recyclable material.
The city also can’t pick up garbage bags left beside full garbage cans. Terry said he doesn’t know the answer to the additional garbage created even though he believes two garbage cans should be enough for most households.
