A Decatur City Council work session turned contentious this week when a director said his department's handling of tree removal requests by the District 1 councilman followed established guidelines, but the councilman persisted in his accusation that his district is being treated unfairly.
The dispute stemmed from a meeting earlier this month.
At the Decatur City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting, District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson asked Parks & Recreation Director Jason Lake, whose department manages trees on city rights of way, to look at trees that the councilman said are a sight-line hazard at the intersections of Old Moulton Road and Second Street Southwest and Second Street and Catalina Place.
Lake said in Monday’s work session that the trees at the two intersections were looked at by the Police Department and an arborist who is on contract with the city.
“We have a process, we followed the process and the outcome is what we did,” Lake said. The outcome is that the trees will eventually be removed, but they are not high on the priority list.
Lake said statistics show that District 1 residents are more likely to have a tree cut by the city than residents of any other district. District 1 is a predominantly minority district.
“It was said that if this was in any other district, it (the tree removals at the Second Street intersections) would have been done,” Lake said, referring to Jackson's previous comments. “When you say, ‘If that tree was in a different district,’ that’s accusatory.”
Jackson said he’s not backing off his statement “because this is a dangerous situation. I said what I said and I mean what I said.”
Lake said Jackson should understand that there is a process in selecting which trees need to be cut.
“You shouldn’t accuse somebody of something that’s not true,” Lake told Jackson.
“I haven’t said it’s not true,” Jackson said. “You’re saying it’s not true.”
Lake said Jackson is accusing the tree crew members of not doing their jobs.
Lake said the first part of the process in determining whether the city will remove trees is for the Police Department to look at the trees to determine if they are a traffic hazard.
“DPD came back and said those trees are not in the line of sight. They’re not a problem,” Lake said.
The next step in the process, Lake said, is for an arborist to evaluate the trees.
Lake said the arborist examined the trees, and he put the Second Street trees on a designation-to-be-cut list that sets the priority for removal. The city’s tree-cutting crew then receives a work order based on the list.
“They were set by the arborist, not by our choice or anyone else’s (in the city),” Lake said. “That’s the reason we hire a third party to make those determinations.”
Lake said District 1, which covers Northwest Decatur and the northern portion of Southwest Decatur, had seven similar line-of-sight issues that were handled.
“Those were based on the process and recommended to be cut,” Lake said, because unlike the trees at the Second Street intersections the Police Department identified a safety hazard. “In this case that didn’t happen because they weren’t recommended to be cut.”
Jackson said he “really doesn’t care what DPD says,” as he thinks the Second Street intersections are safety issues that need to be addressed.
“You have to pull out almost into Old Moulton Road, a very busy thoroughfare, to be able to see traffic because of the tree that is to your east,” Jackson said. “With all due respect to DPD, it’s a dangerous situation.”
Jackson said there’s a large hackberry tree causing problems at the intersection of Catalina and Second Street.
“Not long ago you could see skid marks where people were trying to avoid having an accident there,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he talked to City Attorney Herman Marks and notified the city about the two trees.
“We going to have a bad accident there ...,” Jackson said. “We can put it off as long as you want to, but we're going to be liable for it.”
“Whoa, whoa, we’re not putting it off,” Lake responded.
Jackson said they can put it off or put it low on the priority list “but those are dangerous situations.”
Council President Jacob Ladner on Tuesday said the issue is between Jackson and Lake, but he can see both sides.
“In my time on the council I’ve never seen any city employee treat any district differently than other districts,” Ladner said. “I also see that Mr. Jackson thinks certain trees should be cut. I would rather us take a conservative approach on an issue and go ahead and cut the trees.”
Jackson said Tuesday he was surprised Lake made his comments in a public meeting because the two met Jan. 5 and he thought they had worked out their issues.
Jackson said he believes disparate treatment of District 1 is a result both of the fact that he represents the district and that it is a predominantly minority district.
“You’ve seen that if I don’t go along with some projects, some people get their feelings hurt. I do think that certain department heads feel empowered by this mayor and council not to deal with the issues I’m bringing forth. It all stems from the fact that I don’t have a problem bringing up issues.”
