City Councilman Hunter Pepper was ordered to pay $2,340 in Decatur Municipal Court costs for 11 traffic citations from 2019-20 after they were finally heard Friday in the court backlogged after pandemic delays.
The order did not include any fines. A 12th citation, driving without a driver's license, was dismissed by conflict docket Judge Larry Madison.
The Hartselle Municipal Court judge, Madison stepped in to hear the case and Joe Propst served as conflict docket prosecutor after Decatur's municipal judge and prosecutor recused themselves because of Pepper’s position as a city councilman.
The 12 citations, all of which are misdemeanors, were from seven separate stops by Decatur police from October 2019 into early 2020, prior to Pepper’s election as the District 4 councilman in August 2020.
Pepper took office in November 2020 as the city’s youngest ever elected official at 18 years old.
Since Friday’s hearing was his first as conflict docket prosecutor, Propst said he sought input from other attorneys with experience as a prosecutor and Police Department Capt. George Silvestri, who is over the Traffic Division. He said he wanted to make sure he could properly resolve the cases without giving Pepper any favoritism as a councilman.
Propst, a former Decatur school board member, said Pepper’s orders “are no different than if he were a councilman or the king of England.”
Pepper, now 20, would have 12 months to pay the court costs but said he planned to pay them after the hearing Friday morning.
“My citations were cleared up to the public’s satisfaction,” Pepper said.
Pepper made a lengthy Facebook post after the hearing. A portion of his comments said, “Today is a day that my past will come to light as it has done before. When I was 16 and 17, I was a driver who was reckless who didn’t care for others who had a train of thought of I know it all and know one else knows anything. I had a horrible problem listening to others as there opinion didn’t matter to me and that was hard to change.
“When I was 16 and 17, I received citations for many things in the city, county and state. I have paid the price for each of them. I made those mistakes and didn’t care about the consequences until they were right in front of me. Then it was prolonged and prolonged to finally settling and paying for my mistakes just like anyone else would have to do.”
