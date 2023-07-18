A plan approved Monday by the City Council to spend almost $50,000 to install internally illuminated street signs along Second Avenue left one councilman questioning whether the council’s emphasis on downtown is causing it to overlook the rest of the city.
“I think the illuminated street signs are one of the worst wastes of money that we’ve ever spent,” Councilman Hunter Pepper said after a meeting in which he cast the lone vote against the contract with Decatur-based Temple Inc. “We are spending $50,000 to illuminate street signs when the street signs that we currently have are perfectly fine. There’s nothing wrong with them.
“I wish the rest of the city got as much attention as downtown did.”
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose district includes Second Avenue, said there are good reasons to focus on downtown.
"Downtown tends to end up being your central hub for residents, visitors, businesses, etc. I do think having a thriving, well-maintained, kind of exciting downtown plays a huge part both for residents and tourists," Pike said. "We've got a really good foundation right now downtown that we'll continue to build on. I don't think that's anything to be ashamed of, that we're continuing to invest in our downtown. ... I do think the signs are a welcome addition."
Pike also said the council has not neglected the rest of the city as it makes improvements to downtown.
The agreement approved Monday is for the purchase and installation of 18 street signs. All will be double-sided, require an electric connection and have a “City of Decatur” logo on their left side. The preliminary sketch by Temple shows a black background. The light would shine through a white border, lettering and the city logo.
Four of the LED-lit placards will be 6 feet long and 18 inches tall, with two of those saying “Lee Street” and two saying “2nd Avenue.” They will hang from beneath a bracket mounted to existing street-sign poles.
The other 14 signs will be 15 inches tall, with nine being 46 inches long and the others being 52 inches long. In addition to the logo, they will have street names for Second Avenue, East Moulton Street, Johnston Street, Grant Street and Gordon Drive. They will be mounted to poles with side brackets.
Councilman Billy Jackson did not attend Monday's meeting.
Council President Jacob Ladner supported the expenditure, noting that Temple has installed them in Auburn, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa and even New York City.
“It’s one of those things in my opinion that’s not a major, major cost, but it would make a big difference,” Ladner said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the signs will continue downtown improvements that he sees as beneficial to the entire city.
"Whenever people come to visit a city, the odds are they're going to visit the downtown area. That probably holds even more true when it comes to a city like Decatur. We have some of our unique dining areas downtown; we have small shops downtown. We have a downtown area that continues to be redeveloped. We're very proud of it. We just want to continue to build on that by making incremental investments," Bowling said.
Pike said he hopes the illuminated Second Avenue signs eventually spread to other parts of the city.
"This is a start. I think these will be included on Sixth Avenue when the (revitalization) project's completed," Pike said. "I would think we'd continue to grow those lit LED signs, especially throughout our major intersections throughout town. They're aesthetically pleasing and they're easier to read."
He said public investments in the downtown area have spurred private investments.
"We have seen that, and we're seeing more of that downtown," Pike said. "It's a win for everybody. It's giving more options for food and entertainment and arts, etc., as well as providing additional revenue for the city."
Ladner said he and city Development Director Dane Shaw met with a Temple official and concluded that additional illuminated signs on Fourth Avenue and Bank Street were not immediately feasible, either because the poles were in bad condition and would need to be replaced or because of the lack of an easily accessible electrical connection.
Ultimately, Ladner said, he expects the new signs to be consistent with a Sixth Avenue streetscape that officials see as expanding the traditional downtown area.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the illuminated signs were envisioned in a 2008 wayfinding proposal that resulted in the installation of some signs pointing to tourist attractions, but not street signs.
“One of the good things about this is it was actually in (the 2008) wayfinding project. These were in that,” McMasters said. “Once plans come they’re not always thrown on a shelf and forgotten about. I think this will be a good addition.”
Pepper said the expenditure was not budgeted, and the city already has the ability to make reflective street signs that can quickly be installed at minimal cost to replace signs damaged by storms or wrecks.
“So I think it’s a huge waste of money. I think the council went in the wrong direction on that," he said. "I think they’re trying to mimic some other cities, but I don’t think we have to do everything that every other city does."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.