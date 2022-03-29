Decatur’s children may soon get three, and possibly four, new playgrounds on which they can swing, climb, slide and just have fun, local officials said Monday.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he’s working on getting a pocket park built next to Chestnut Grove Elementary while Councilman Carlton McMasters said he hopes to obtain playground equipment for both Frances Nungester Elementary School and for property next to Fire Station 8 on Indian Hills Road.
McMasters said he would also like to create a playground on roughly 2.5 acres off Linnet Street Southwest that Decatur City Schools owns, if the money is available.
Ladner said Chestnut Grove parent-teacher organization members approached him in September about improving the appearance of a 4-acre property that’s owned by the city between the north side of the school and Battlement Road Southwest. The group also wanted to lengthen an existing oval walking trail with inner paths.
“About that time, Suzie Wiley just happened to be looking for a place for a community park in District 5,” Ladner said.
Ladner said Wiley got Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood architectural firm to do an artist’s rendering of a playground. She instructed the architects to draw a “natural park” similar to the one at the Birmingham Zoo, he said.
“It’s all natural,” Ladner said. “There’s no swing sets or slides. There would be some fake rocks and other natural items designed for kids to use their imagination.”
Ladner said he’s not sure how much the project will cost.
“The whole plan would be several hundred thousand dollars, and I don’t think we’ll have enough money to do everything,” Ladner said.
State Rep. Terry Collins, R-Decatur, who helped get money for a pavilion at the property about 10 years ago, said she is working on getting a state grant for the Chestnut Grove pocket park.
“I’m very excited about the project, but I haven’t had time to get everything together because of the legislative session,” Collins said. “It’s a good plan with an outdoor classroom and a ropes course.”
McMasters has been vocal that he wants some community parks for District 3, and he said he’s found two spots and possibly a third depending on funding.
He already had his eye on the property adjacent to Fire Station 8 on Indian Hills Road, and he said Frances Nungester Elementary asked if he could help with the purchase of playground equipment.
“We asked what the price of installing two playground sets would be and we were given a price of $117,706 each,” McMasters said.
McMasters said the fire station property does flood but “there is a good piece of high ground” where they can put playground equipment. The property already has a walking trail. He plans to add six to eight parking spaces by the fire station.
At a school board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Michael Douglas said McMasters approached him about building a city park on the front lot of Frances Nungester.
Douglas said McMasters wants to build the park on the empty lot that is located south of the school. He said the park would be open to the public during weekends.
“Essentially, our kids would have access to the park during school days,” Douglas said. “I think the city still has to determine where it wants its park, but in the event that they wanted a park there, the school system will be good with it.”
McMasters said they can’t add anything more elaborate like a pavilion because the school uses the property for its annual field day.
School board member Doug Bachuss said building the city park at Frances Nungester is a “win-win” for the city and the school district.
McMasters previously said he wants to allocate $500,000 in city funding to adding two parks to District 3. However, he said state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, is working on possible state grant funding that could allow the city to build a third park in the district.
The school system owns land at Linnet Street and Ray Avenue near Central Avenue Southwest, and McMasters said Douglas is willing to give the property to the city for another park.
McMasters said he would like to put a walking trail, a basketball court, landscaping and covered picnic tables at a Linnet Street park.
