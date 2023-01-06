The clubhouse at the former Decatur Country Club golf course will likely be vacated by the end of February, freeing up an 81-acre property that current and former city officials say would make an attractive residential or mixed use development if Cook's Pest Control doesn't build a headquarters there.
The company owns the land and clubhouse through Cook Properties following a 2017 purchase. Use of the golf course was discontinued at that time, and members of the club voted last month to end their operations at facilities they leased at the property, including the clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool.
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes the former country club in Southeast Decatur, said the property is uniquely situated. It is surrounded by residential areas on the north, sits to the rear of Sixth Avenue businesses on its west side and backs up to Alabama 67 businesses and residences on the south. Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is east of the property, on the other side of Country Club Road.
“Obviously the Cooks own it, and I think they would want to see something that’s beneficial to not only Decatur but the surrounding area," Pike said. "It could really make for a nice … mixed use development (with) maybe the potential for a restaurant, but definitely some housing options. ...
"You wouldn’t want to see anything too commercial — it would make more sense to see something more commercial closer to 67. ... I haven’t heard if there’s anything in the plans for it right now. I definitely see some residential options being in there.”
Cook's Pest Control indicated it wanted to put a corporate headquarters campus on the property when it purchased it in 2017, but the company has not proceeded with that plan. Brian Cook, Cook’s Pest Control president and chief executive officer, said last month it was too early to say how the property will be used. He could not be reached for comment this week as current uses of the property wind down.
Morgan County Revenue Commissioner's Office records show the three parcels of property Cook Properties owns at the former country club are a cumulative 80.9 acres with an assessed value for the land and structures of $1.46 million and an annual tax bill of $13,214.
Former Mayor Lynn Fowler, a member of the country club for 57 years until late 2022, said the property has residential potential, but "their headquarters there would be an asset to the community."
"I would like to see the Cooks develop it (in some way) because I think they'd develop it first class."
Pike said he'd be open to meeting with company representatives.
“I would like to hear what they’re thinking and see how the city could help with that in any way," he said. "Obviously, we want to see something that benefits everybody. It is a beautiful piece of property. You want to see it maintained and kept up, and I know the Cooks will do that as they have been doing."
---
Asset liquidation
Luke Howell, chairman of the Decatur Country Club board, said it is preparing to sell its remaining assets, which range from kitchen equipment to artwork to tables and chairs.
“We will be liquidating items that belonged to the club," Howell said.
Once assets are liquidated, he said, the club will begin paying off creditors.
He said he hopes the club can finish liquidation and vacate the property by the end of February if not sooner.
“I don’t want to rush things," he said. "We don’t have any time pressure from Cook's."
He said it's likely the club will use a third party to sell at least a portion of the assets. He said members of the club wanting items for sentimental or other reasons will be able to purchase them in a private sale before items are offered publicly.
He said the legal documents to dissolve the club haven't been filed but the club has only a staff member on contract, a volunteer and board members helping wind down its operations. Other staff members "have moved on to other positions they’ve found," he said.
No severance payments were involved, he said, but some club members collected “funds to pass to employees as gifts because they want to.”
Pike said the country club, which would've marked 100 years of operation this year, will be missed.
“You hate to see it close, but you hope in the end whatever it becomes is something that benefits that immediate neighborhood and the city as a whole," he said. "I think the Cooks want to see that, so whatever it ends up being they’ll make sure it is beneficial.”
