The murder defendant in the October slashing death of an Austin High School sophomore confessed to the crime and has threatened to kill the victim’s immediate family and himself, according to a motion for special bond conditions filed Tuesday afternoon.
The motion filed by Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis asked that defendant Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, be “fitted with an electronic monitoring device and other conditions the court deems necessary and proper” if he posts bail, which is set at $250,000.
The motion also states Matias is a flight risk because he was apprehended in Knoxville hours after the crime “having taken with him his personal belongings.”
According to a police affidavit filed by Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam, Matias admitted cutting the throat of Tania Rico, 16, his girlfriend of about three years, during an argument in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 in an apartment at 201 Blue Bird Lane Southwest in Decatur.
Matias’ attorney, Paul Holland, waived his client’s preliminary hearing following a 17-minute meeting in District Judge Shelly Slate Waters’ courtroom Tuesday afternoon. The case will be bound over to the next Morgan County grand jury.
“We feel the district attorney has enough evidence to meet the probable cause standard,” Holland said. “We feel the standard of proof is such a low standard. The preliminary hearing is not a trial and it’s not where they have to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Holland said he had no comment about his client allegedly threatening to kill others and himself.
No date has been set for the next Morgan County grand jury, but Holland said if his client is indicted, he plans to plead not guilty at an arraignment that will follow.
Incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail since being extradited from Knoxville on Nov. 4, Matias wore a gray and white striped jail uniform and black and white rubber shoes and was shackled at the wrists and ankles at his Tuesday courtroom appearance.
Rico’s uncle, Victor Rico of Decatur, was one of seven family members and friends at Tuesday’s hearing.
“We want to see justice served for my niece,” he said. “And we want a fair trial for (Matias).”
According to an affidavit from Mukaddam, Matias “did intentionally cause the death of another person, Tania Rico, with a knife or bladed instrument.” The affidavit said “it appeared Rico had multiple lacerations to her throat.”
Matias then asked his brother to drive him to Knoxville, according to the affidavit.
In a separate search warrant affidavit filed in early November, Mukaddam said he spoke with the defendant after giving him a Miranda warning.
“Bernandino confirmed he was responsible for the death of Rico,” Mukaddam wrote.
Rico’s body was found the afternoon of Oct. 24 in her bedroom in her apartment, where she lived with the defendant and her mother, according to the affidavit.
Knox County, Tennessee, authorities arrested Matias on a fugitive from felony charge on Oct. 25, less than eight hours after he was named as a suspect in the slaying. He did not resist arrest, they said.
Murder is a Class A felony, which carries a possible sentence of up to 99 years or life in prison.
