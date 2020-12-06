The Decatur City Council will consider Monday whether to approve an alcohol license for a West Moulton Street convenience store owner whose cousin was denied an alcohol license at the same location in August, and where a previous owner had his business license revoked in March.
Sufian Alwajeeh applied for an off-premises alcohol license for Saleh G Inc., doing business as Saleh Convenience Store at 1201 West Moulton Street, last month shortly after taking ownership of the corporation from Ali Saleh Gobh.
Gobh was denied an off-premises alcohol license for AZ Convenience Store at the West Moulton site during an Aug. 17 council meeting after Police Chief Nate Allen recommended denying the request.
Gobh pleaded guilty to selling alcohol to a minor in Decatur in 2016 and selling cigarettes to a minor in Tuscaloosa in 2014. Allen and Councilman Billy Jackson, who represents District 1 where the convenience store is located, said at the time of the denial they would be willing to discuss additional police oversight for the business, and might reconsider issuing Gobh an alcohol license in the future.
Gobh dissolved AZ Convenience Store on Nov. 5, according to business entity records filed with the Alabama Secretary of State, the same day Alwajeeh said in the city license application that he began operating the store as Saleh G Inc. Gobh was listed as the registered agent for Saleh G Inc. when it was formed Oct. 12. The shares of the Saleh G corporation were transferred to Alwajeeh on Nov. 5, according to Alabama Secretary of State records.
Gobh said he has no current involvement with the business but Alwajeeh is his cousin.
Sal Jasso of the city revenue department said at a council work session last week there is no business connection between Gobh and Alwajeeh.
“It’s a different applicant and supposedly there’s no connection, there’s no co-ownership,” Jasso said.
Jackson said he doesn’t know the new applicant.
“I hope that they are going to be good stewards and take care of the things that they’re supposed to, and just be good neighbors,” Jackson said.
Alwajeeh is the third person to operate a convenience store at 1201 W. Moulton St. this year. Bandar Fawzi Mohammad operated his business, West Moulton Mini Mart, until the council revoked his business license in March due to allegations that the business had code violations, gambling and alcohol law violations, and threats to public safety.
The sign on the storefront still had the name West Moulton Mini Mart on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.