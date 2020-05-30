A $30,000 fund has been set up to assist those struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Decatur Utilities announced Friday.
The money will be used to address three areas of hardship. The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama will receive funds for distribution to those needing assistance with rent, mortgage and utility payments. The Committee on Church Cooperation and the Salvation Army will receive funds to help with their food pantries and feeding programs. Additional funds will go to Decatur Morgan Hospital for the purchase of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
The Tennessee Valley Authority provided matching funds of $15,000 from its Community Care Fund. 3M Co., Renasant Bank and Alabama Farmers Cooperative each contributed $5,000.
To request assistance, contact CAPNA at 256-355-7843, the CCC at 256-355-8893 or the Salvation Army at 256-353-2822.
