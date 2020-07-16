Alabama’s health order requiring face masks in public places took effect today as COVID-19 hospitalizations reached another new high in Morgan County and the state.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 33 confirmed COVID-19 patients today, including five in intensive care units and one on a ventilator. Another 13 patients were awaiting test results to confirm whether they had the disease.
Athens-Limestone Hospital had 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including four in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The state today had 1,376 patients hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began. Eighty-six percent of intensive care beds are full, according to Dr. Don Williamson, the state’s former health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. While hospitals can add beds, health officials have expressed concern that the upswing in cases could overwhelm hospitals if it continues.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the state will require face masks in public places to try to curb a surge of new coronavirus cases. The order took effect at 5 p.m. today and requires people over age 6 to wear masks covering their mouth and nostrils when in public and within 6 feet of a person from another household. There are exemptions for certain medical conditions, certain professions, exercising and when eating and drinking.
“Science says the masks coupled with social distancing dramatically reduces transmission,” Williamson said.
The state’s caseload has been increasing by an average of about 1,500 a day over the past week, and nearly 17% of virus tests are now coming back positive, nearly double from May.
Williamson said he is hopeful that the statewide mask order will help bring down caseloads.
At least two school systems — including the 54,000-student Mobile County system— have announced that students will not immediately return to classrooms and will instead do distance learning for at least a time.
Mobile County Public Schools announced Thursday that school will start Sept 1, but all instruction will be done remotely for the first nine weeks “so we can protect our children, our teachers, and our staff as much as possible during these difficult times.”
Since the pandemic began, 60,158 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19 with 30% of cases being identified in the last two weeks. At least 1,200 people in the state have died after testing positive for the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.