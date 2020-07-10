Although COVID-19 has put many summertime activities on hold, some Decatur families have immersed themselves in biking, gardening and other hobbies to get through the pandemic.
When the virus first hit in March, Chasity Lamson and her boyfriend Mike Silver, of Decatur, started “family bicycle night” to ensure that their three children, ages nine, 11 and 13, weren’t stuck inside all day.
“We were looking for an activity to do as a family, something to do close to home and everyone could enjoy,” Lamson said. “We just started it as the virus hit and hope to continue well after it is gone.”
Lamson and Silver are among many Decatur residents who purchased bicycles at the onset of the virus.
Jory Mitchell, owner of Southern Carnage bike shop in Mooresville, sold his entire summer inventory in just three weeks.
“It’s been over the top; I can’t keep bikes in stock. My vendors sold out in about two months on bikes. I can’t even get $300 to $1,500 price-point bikes until August now,” Mitchell said. “I don’t have any inventory. There’s nothing I can sell. That’s the hard part.”
Southern Carnage’s higher-end and custom bicycles, which can sometimes cost more than $3,000, are still available — but Mitchell said that’s more than most casual bikers are willing to spend.
Mitchell said even major retailers, like Walmart and Target, are unable to stock lower-priced bikes that the “average rider” is looking for.
According to bicycle nonprofit and industry coalition PeopleForBikes, independent bicycle retailers experienced a significant increase in online bike sales this spring. In early March, online bike sales were comparable to 2019 sales during the same time frame. However, those numbers began to climb, and by mid-May bike sales were up more than 5,000% compared to the same time last year.
Sales have decreased since then, according to PeopleForBikes, but sales have still been up by about 1,000% in July.
Mitchell said he thinks boredom led to a sudden spike in bicycle purchases.
“There’s nothing else to do, so let’s get our bikes fixed, or let’s go get some bikes and ride them around,” he said. “I got a buddy that owns an ATV shop, and he saw a huge spike in sales on jet-skis and dirt bikes.”
Mitchell said not all bikers will keep up with their new hobby, which could hurt sales in the future.
“I think there’s going to be an insurgence of used bikes next year to the point it may drive down sales at bike shops because there’s so many bikes,” Mitchell said.
--
Other hobbies
In addition to biking, some Decatur residents have begun woodworking and gardening to get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Decatur resident Bobby Jones’ woodworking hobby started this spring when his sister-in-law needed some new patio furniture.
“I had never built anything in my life. I finished the first one and it turned out good, so word began to spread with my family, friends and neighbors,” Jones said. “My wife encouraged me to continue doing it. ‘If it is something you enjoy, then do it,’ she said. ‘You never do anything halfway, so I know this will be no different.’”
Jones said he has expanded his hobby beyond benches, and he now takes requests for chairs and other pieces of furniture.
“I have really enjoyed this new hobby I have. I am a disabled veteran. I have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and TBI (traumatic brain injury),” Jones said. “My therapist has tried to get me to find a hobby for years. Without this hobby, I don’t know how I could have made it through the lockdown.”
When the pandemic first hit and many were worried about the potential impact on food supply chains, Decatur resident Ken Hart decided to start gardening. He said the garden was a “smashing success” with his family, including his four children, ages 8, 11, 15 and 17.
“We decided to put in a big garden this year when we started working mostly from home and wanted something fun to show the kids. With all of the talk about issues with the food chain in March, we thought showing the kids how to take a little time and some seeds would give them tons of food with just a little hard work,” Hart said.
COVID-19 has affected Hart directly.
“I grew up with a giant garden that my grandfather, who passed from COVID a few weeks ago, and his children and grandchildren would work on each year,” Hart said.
Hart said gardening provides a “peaceful break” from the stresses of work and everyday life.
“The kids enjoy it because we are showing them how easy it is to grow something you like to eat and they are actually seeing the benefits of their hard work,” Hart said. “It is exciting to walk outside and see that the corn looks like it grew a foot overnight or that we have six new baby tomatoes that weren’t there the day before.”
Hart said the experience has been enjoyable for the whole family, and particularly important this year.
“I have gotten to pass down some of what we learned as kids from my grandfather to my own kids,” he said.
Even as Decatur businesses, parks and other facilities have started to reopen in recent weeks, Lamson, Jones and Hart all said they are sticking with their newly-discovered hobbies.
