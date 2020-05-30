The coronavirus pandemic has complicated efforts to serve at-risk kids in Decatur this summer, but leaders of several organizations hope to hold programs modified or created to follow health guidelines.
Some programs, like Decatur Youth Services' Camp Safe Haven and the Boys & Girls Club program at Oak Park Elementary have been canceled.
Lemzel Johnson, program director for DYS, said that canceling camps and educational programs hurts Decatur’s at-risk children.
“They are hurt significantly in being the best that they can be,” Johnson said.
He added that children in families lacking parenting skills may not get pushed to complete their work when the routine and consistency provided by school and summer camp is absent.
“They just don’t have the structure that they had at school,” he said.
Johnson said DYS tentatively plans to offer pop-up camps among other modified programs this summer. Instead of children traveling to the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center or a similar facility for summer camp, DYS staff will travel to various Decatur neighborhoods every week.
Pop-up camps may be held at East Acres, Decatur Place Apartments and Sandlin Villa Apartments among other neighborhoods and complexes. One of the goals of pop-up camps will be to help children with their math and reading skills, according to Johnson.
The summer camps traditionally offered by Decatur Youth Services will no longer be held. In addition to Camp Safe Haven, DYS’ STEM camp and various sports clinics will be canceled. Participants in these camps typically range from ages 5 to 19.
Johnson said DYS will continue to hold virtual programs over the summer, but some programs are harder to adapt to a virtual format. DYS has programs that connect incarcerated parents and their children, and Johnson said that going virtual has created a “dynamic shift” for these programs.
Johnson said that the Summer Youth Employment program will likely proceed this summer.
“We normally hire 100 students ages 14 to 15, and we send them to different businesses and companies around the city,” he said. “They’re actually able to work and learn hands-on skills from these companies and businesses, and then we usually pay them $100 at the end of the summer.”
Johnson said DYS had been reaching approximately 30% of Decatur’s at-risk youth, and those numbers are down due to social distancing guidelines that make it more challenging for DYS to connect with at-risk children.
--
Boys & Girls Clubs
Partrick Wynn, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama, said the club located at Third Street Southwest will be open later this summer. He said the Priceville Boys & Girls Club will be open as well.
“We will not be having a summer program at Oak Park, but that was not our call,” Wynn said. “We don’t have access to the facility.”
He said COVID-19 will have a “huge impact” on the population served by the clubs. “There’s a lot of kids that truly depend on the Boys & Girls Clubs program each and every day, and they especially do in the summer.”
Wynn said the clubs will continue to provide meals for kids, regardless of whether they are members of a Boys & Girls Club. “We’re serving close to 900 meals a day in Morgan County,” he said.
--
Neighborhood Christian Center
The Neighborhood Christian Center has also been adapting its services and programs to meet social distancing guidelines. Director Pam Bolding said they are currently operating their food pantry through curbside pickup and delivery. They have closed their clothes closet with the exception of curbside pickup and delivery for individuals in emergency.
Youth programs have also been impacted by COVID-19. Bolding said backyard Bible club programs that usually take place after school and in the afternoons have been temporarily halted. However, Bolding said the NCC is still checking on children and delivering snacks.
The NCC will be holding a modified summer camp beginning in about two weeks, Bolding said. The program will run for five weeks instead of the typical seven, and the program’s hours will likely be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. instead of the usual hours, which are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’ll definitely look different than what the program’s known for for the last 25 years.”
Bolding said that the summer camp had more applicants than spots. Usually, up to 14 teenagers are able to participate, but this year there will only be 10 participants. Bolding said the room where the camp is held is too small for more than 10 students and one instructor while still abiding by social distancing guidelines.
Bolding said the biggest change for this year’s summer program will be the likely absence of vacation Bible school programs created by camp participants. “That’ll be our biggest difference, because for five weeks we go to a lot of clubs here, the Boys & Girls Club, the Decatur Youth Services, (the) Carrie Matthews Center, and a couple more.”
Without the ability to organize vacation Bible school programs, camp participants will instead focus on in-depth Bible study, volunteer work at the NCC's transitional homes, and courses that cover a wide range of topics including higher education, budgeting, career preparation, ethical issues and relationships.
Bolding said as a safety precaution, participants will be asked questions regarding their health and any contact they may have had with individuals infected with COVID-19.
“We will take their temperatures, they’ll come in at graduated times, and we’ll have masks and gloves and disinfectant,” Bolding said. Instead of piling into the 12-seat and seven-seat passenger vans the NCC has, some participants will use their own cars for camp activities.
With the ever-changing situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Bolding said plans for the camp may change.
“We’re going to start the program, and if we find out it’s going to be difficult to make that work and stay within the guidelines, we may have to do something different,” Bolding said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.