COVID-19 has spread through the Decatur work release center and reached all-time daily peaks in Morgan County in the last week as almost one-third of those being tested in the county have the disease.
The county is an exaggerated microcosm of the state, which passed 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday even as it reported 1,848 new cases, the most in a single day since early August. The state's rolling average number of daily new cases has jumped by about 308, an increase of 29.4%, over the last two weeks.
In Morgan County, the rolling average of daily new cases has increased from 33 to 58 over two weeks, a 76% increase.
The Alabama Department of Corrections this week reported on its dashboard that North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center on Alabama 20, just west of 12th Avenue Northwest in Decatur, has 81 inmates and 20 staff with active cases of COVID-19.
According to ADOC, 84 inmates at the work-release facility have tested positive for the coronavirus and three have recovered. Twenty-five staff have tested positive and five have recovered. No COVID-19 deaths were reported at the facility.
ADOC’s Limestone Correctional Facility this week had 34 inmates with active cases of the virus, according to ADOC's dashboard, and 19 staff. Two Limestone inmates have died of the disease.
ADOC spokeswoman Samantha Rose did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Positivity rates
Morgan County’s COVID-19 numbers are alarming the Alabama Department of Public Health and hospital officials.
“It’s not isolated to the schools; it’s not isolated to a certain section of the county. It’s just community spread,” said Michael Glenn, assistant administrator for the 12-county ADPH Northern District.
He said positivity rates — the percentage of those tested whose test results come back positive — are the highest he recalls for Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties. He said ADPH only administers tests for those who have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“We are having an increase in the number of people requesting testing, so the number of tests are going up and the percent of those tests coming back positive is significantly higher than it has been over the last few weeks,” he said.
Positivity rates over 10% are viewed by ADPH as significantly increasing the risk level of a county. Over the last seven days, Glenn said, Morgan County’s positivity rate is 27.8% and Limestone and Lawrence counties are both at 28.3%.
Those are numbers that have David Spillers concerned. He’s CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, which includes Decatur Morgan and Athens-Limestone hospitals.
“When the numbers are that high it tells you there’s a lot of community COVID. It’s a worrisome number. Ideally that number would be ... somewhere in the 5-7% range,” he said.
The ADPH on Wednesday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 among Morgan County residents, which would only include those newly confirmed ADOC inmates who are considered residents of the county. That's the second highest number of new cases reported in a day for Morgan County, with the highest being Friday when 120 new cases were reported.
Two Morgan County residents have been confirmed by ADPH in the last week as having died of the disease, bringing the cumulative death toll to 37.
Glenn said the difficulty of controlling the virus in correctional institutions is similar to that in nursing homes.
“The challenge in a congregate setting like that is it’s just almost impossible for those guys to maintain a 6-foot distance,” he said. “If somebody in a cell is symptomatic or even asymptomatic the 48 hours before they are confirmed as having COVID, an outbreak is just waiting to happen.”
Glenn said he’s concerned that the already rampant disease will infect many more people in north Alabama as they congregate during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and tend to remain indoors with cold temperatures.
Hospitalizations
Spillers said the increasing number of cases inevitably translates into more hospitalizations and more deaths. He said internal models used by the hospital indicate the current spike in cases is likely to result in peak hospitalizations late this month and early in December.
“I have no idea what that peak number will be. What we do is watch the trend in the number of people who are testing positive, and once that starts to level off hospitalizations will still go up for a week to three weeks past that date, and then they’ll start to come back down as well,” he said.
Decatur Morgan Hospital on Wednesday had 31 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Nine of those were in intensive care, including six on ventilators. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 16 patients with COVID-19. Three were in ICU, including one on a ventilator.
After the hospitalizations, Spillers said, deaths will increase.
“Ten percent of the patients that are hospitalized tend to die from this disease. That has changed very little since this started. It’s a very deadly disease for people who are admitted to the hospital,” he said.
He said a COVID unit being established at the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, originally planned to be in operation by now, should be open “toward the end of this month.”
Mask mandate
A state health order requiring face masks in public places is set to expire on Sunday, and the Alabama Hospital Association on Wednesday called on Gov. Kay Ivey to extend the mandate.
Spillers said letting the mask mandate expire would be a mistake.
“It’s too soon to remove that. I certainly would like to see it continue,” he said. “I’m one of those who believes masking helps, so I hope it continues to remain in place.”
Dr. Mike Saag, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who both survived COVID-19 and treats patients with the illness, also called for continuation of the mask order.
"It is needed now more than ever with the explosion of cases across the nation over the last 30 days," Saag said.
Spillers said many of the patients in area hospitals were infected when their guard was down.
“Be careful when you’re around friends and family. I think that’s when we tend to not mask and not distance as well as we should. We get a little comfortable that we’re with family members, and we forget that family members have been out around other groups.
“All it takes is one COVID-positive person in that group to potentially infect many other people. Keep that in mind, especially as Thanksgiving is coming.”
